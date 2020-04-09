Home
Young and the Restless Spoilers: How Will Sharon Handle the News?

Young and the Restless fans are not sure what Jack is up to. What is he doing? How is he going to work this out in his own life? What’s his situation? For now, there is a lot that might not work for him, but he’s asking Theo and Kyle to do something they are very good at doing, which is competing. They seem to have a long history of doing that in their lives, and there is nothing wrong with that persay. For now, though, we do know that there is nothing we can do that will make this right. We know that we cannot stop people from making choices, and Jack’s choice is an interesting one. Theo and Kyle are good at fighting with one another to come out on top. This is no different, but we have to wonder if Jack has a plan we cannot see just yet? Does he have a situation to work with?

Jill is making some amends, too, and we have to wonder if she’s reaching out for some bigger reasons. Is she really looking to call truces and to move on from old hurts and past transgressions, or is she working hard to make sure she gets what she wants, and that she is able to get this to work in her favor? She’s great, but she’s another powerful woman who does not do well when things are not going her way, and they are not always going her way these days. There’s so much happening, and we cannot figure that one out for some time. But, for now, though, we can see this happening in her favor and for her to use to get what she’s looking to get to find revenge and to plot the demise of someone else in her life.

Sharon is waiting on news about what is happening in her life, but this is not going to be good news. We don’t know for certain, but we’ve been told that there is a good chance that the news she is going to get form her doctors is bad news that will crush her. She’s been dealing with these cancer treatments, they’ve been hard on her, and she’s been nothing short of a total mess as a result. She’s got a lot happening in her life, and she’s not sure she can handle this wait. What bothers us is that she seems so alone in this for so many reasons. She’s got so much going on in her world, and she’s not going to deal with this in a positive manner. She’s got a lot on her mind, and this news is not going to make things better for her.

On the other side of things is what is going on with Phyllis. She’s going through with her situation and she’s not going to stop until she’s ahead. She’s aware of what Abby is up to, and she is not a fan. She never had a big problem with Abby until Phyllis decided she had a thing for Abby’s boyfriend, Chance, and now she’s not a fan. Now they are working so hard to bring one another down, and it’s a problem. They have so much to deal with that they don’t know how to handle, and they are focusing their energies in the wrong place, to be quite honest.

