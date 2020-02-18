Young and the Restless Spoilers: It’s A Celebration for Victor

Young and the Restless fans are always excited whenever we have a situation that involves Phyllis and her life and the things that she’s been able to accomplish. She’s so good at so many things, and we love her for that. But, right now, she’s amazing in so many other ways. She has things working for her that we never saw coming. There’s a lot that is going on, and we have to applaud her for that. She’s made a deal with Chelsea that will help her keep Adam from going to prison, but will this ever really work? And what about everything else she has going on in her life? Can she make any sense of that? We love to see Phyllis make her moves and live her life as boldly as she can, so this makes it all feel so good in so many ways.
Then there is Devon, who is going to hear from Chance. He has some news about all that is going on with Collin, so this is going to be a little bit interesting. Summer is not sure what is going on with Lola, either. She is more than a little confused by her in the moment, and she’s going to try and do what she can to allow this situation to run its course, but she’s not entirely sure how to do that without some big changes and some bold moves. Will she continue to fight for Kyle, or will Summer just get him if she wants him? We don’t know how this will go, but we do assume it will be something of a mess in some way, and that is all right with us. We like the drama between them, so this is good television for anyone who likes the show.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
Our #MCM is the incredible @EBraeden, of course. 😍 Don’t miss a special episode honoring his 40th anniversary with #YR on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/AqAYSOTtWC
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 17, 2020
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
For 40 years he’s been making Victor Newman into a legend, and he’s just getting started. 👊 Don’t miss @EBraeden’s 40th anniversary tribute Wednesday on #YR! pic.twitter.com/OdtNSqAxmL
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 12, 2020
It’s going to be a big day around here today. Nikki is hosting a major gala, and she has what can only be described as big plans for it. She is hosting it because it’s 50 years of Newman Enterprises and her husband, and that’s a beautiful thing. But, we can assume that there will be several things going down on this day. One will be that the entire family has some flashbacks and some big moments to remember. Maybe they will give some big speeches. Maybe they will look back a bit more at their father/husband/friend over the past several decades of his showing. Maybe there will also be some major drama in the meantime. We think that major drama is a given since there is so much going on around here.
Then there is the fact that everything is beautiful in the moment for some. There is very little that is going to be all right for this family at the end of the day, but we can hope that this party goes off without a hitch for once. Let them have their moment to celebrate and be proud while they also work so hard on making sure their lives improve. We can wait to see some drama on another day. It’s a lot, but we also know that it’s a big deal right now. It’s going to be lavish and over the top, so we are also really excited to see the outfits and the décor and all the grand beauty that we think we will see as the party starts.
