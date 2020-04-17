Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: It’s Flashback Friday

14 seconds ago

Young and the Restless fans know that Victor is a man who prefers to keep things close to the vest. He is a man who likes to do thing his own way, which sometimes means that he is not big on sharing information. We get that, and we don’t have that much of a problem with it. He’s a man who has to figure things out for himself, and he typically does. He’s not always right, but he does get the job done most of the time. In fact, he sometimes does it so well that we cannot even tell that he’s been doing it. This is a day, however, that he had to make an admission to his wife, and she wasn’t entirely sure how to take it. He keeps so many things from her, and being able to hear this from him was a big deal. How will she handle it, and where will this lead them?

Kyle and Summer are still working on their plan, Nick and Phyllis are stilling working on their romantic trip that did take a bit of an unexpected turn, and things are working against them. They are still having a good time, but it’s Lily and Billy we are most interested in right now. She’s a laid-back and pretty lowkey kind of woman, and we wonder if she can get him the help he needs. He’s so up and down and off and on right now, and we cannot decide if she can handle this and help him. No one else has been able to help him as the weeks have passed into months, but maybe she will be the calming force that he needs in his life to turn things around and to make a big difference in the way things are going.

You know this week has been a big one. What is going on with Amanda? She allowed herself to get into her own head and become close to Billy when she knew darn well that he was with Victoria, and she did not feel bad about it. When he up and left the woman he loves to be with her, she allowed it to go on for a hot second before she started bonding with Nate, asking him out, and eventually kissing him. Now they are in a place that we aren’t sure we recognize, and we aren’t sure that they even understand. It’s a lot to comprehend, but whatever. There’s a lot happening we don’t get right now, so there is that. But, that’s all behind us for now. The week is over, and it’s Friday.

You know what this means. This means it’s time for Flashback Friday, and we hope that this week is a good one. So far we’ve seen some weddings, and some drama, and a lot of love. We’ve seen some memories we adore, and we’ve been enjoying this flashback theme. This week, we don’t know yet what they will show. That has yet to be announced, and we just know that you are going to love anything that they choose. It’s hard not to when there are so many good things to choose from after so many decades of being part of this show. We are here for it, and we can’t wait to find out what to expect.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


TiffanyR
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

