Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Controls Theo

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Controls Theo

50 seconds ago

Young and the Restless fans did not expect to see the relationship between Tessa and Mariah go this way. We really did not. We did not see things happening like this, and we did not see that things would fall apart like this. We were certain that Tessa would cheat on Mariah and things would become a huge mess for them in that nature, but we honestly never saw things happening for them this way. We just did not think that Mariah would do this to her, and that this would be the end. We are going to see her take some time to make things right, but it will not work. It’s nothing more than a last-ditch effort that appears to be completely last ditch in every manner of speaking. We don’t see this working out for anyone, and we are not shocked by this.

Then there’s Rey, who is going to find out a secret. This might mean pretty big things through and through, but what does this mean for everyone? What does this situation entail for all the kids and all the people who are struggling and doing things on their own? We don’t know, but we do know that it’s going to be a real situation. There is going to be a big situation for Adam and Chelsea as they learn something shocking, too. This might affect the way that he is going to see his father and his family from this point on, but we don’t see anything changing the game for them otherwise. They want so badly to look ahead, plan ahead, and be ahead, but we don’t see it happening. It’s too much, and it’s not going to get better for them soon. There’s a lot going on in their world.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

We love love.

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

Chance is not someone who likes to share bad news, but he seems to be someone who cannot avoid that all the time. Today, he has to share some of his own special bad news with Jill. We all love her so much, but she’s not someone we want to see in a bad mood when things are not going according to plan. We have a feeling she might just tell Chance to fix it and get out of her way and not make things worse for anyone in the moment. She’s that kind of gal, and we are down for that in every manner of speaking. But, there’s so much more, too. She’s got so much more to worry about, and we get that. We know she is a mess, and we know that she is someone who cannot always make wise choices. But, she’s doing what she can.

Then there is Jack. He is doing all he can to keep Theo from doing any more harm or damage to this family. They have to keep him under control. They have to find a way to make sure he doesn’t do anything that will entirely destroy all that is going on in the world, but he is someone who is good at that. He should have listened to Kyle all those months ago, but he figured that Kyle was just coming in here jealous and without anything to stand on. It did not work for him, and now everyone is seeing this for what it is. But, that’s too late.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Jack Gleeson AKA King Joffrey is Coming Back to TV After 6 Years
Five Lessons the Show Kindred Spirits Teaches Us
Supernanny
Five Life Lessons The Show Supernanny Teaches Us
Here are the 10 Real Housewives Who Have Been Arrested so Far
Five Essential British Gangster Films
Liu Yifei
Why Mulan is the Best Live Action Disney Remake Yet
The Five Most Convoluted Prison Escape Movies
It Looks Like Scream 5 is Officially Happening
Alexa Lauenberger
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexa Lauenberger
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jeanine Mason
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sierra Capri
Whatever Happened to Monique Gabrielle?
First Same-Sex Kiss in Marvel’s Eternals is Getting Backlash
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever
Amazing Animatronic Mimir Head from God of War
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment