Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Exhibits Dominance at Jabot

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Exhibits Dominance at Jabot

46 seconds ago

Young and the Restless fans are not sure how to think about Amanda. Does she seem to be a genuine person or does she seem to be someone who is being honest? She’s opened up to Billy about being an orphan, how it made her feel, how it affected her life, and how so many things happened the way that they did. It’s so crazy to us that she’s opening up to him, and that he is so into it. We think he needs to be very careful about the way things are going on for him now that Victor is so up in his business and worried about how it might affect his daughter. Victoria will end up hurt, and we don’t think that Billy really wants to see her hurt, but we almost cannot tell what he’s looking for and how it might work for any of them.

Meanwhile, we know that Adam asked Phyllis to work on something for him. He wants her to seduce Nick so that he can work on getting things for Chelsea the way that he wants them. We know that she can do this, because she’s done this many times already in her life, but will she do it? Will she go out of her own way and make this happen while things are looking interestingly enough like they are a mess for him? She’s his friend, but she’s always looking out for herself. We suppose this will do little more than depend on what he has to offer her and if what she can get out of this outweighs her feelings of friendship for Nick. We think that Adam knows this is what she will need from him, and he will have something in is pocket that will make it worth her while.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

Victor is a man who is not happy with anyone in his life at any given moment, but it’s not like a big secret to anyone that he and his daughter are certainly at odds. She’s yet to forgive him entirely for his plan of killing himself off in a fake death situation, but he is a man who wants to make things right. She might not be over him at all, but she might not be done with him, either. She’s upset and hurt and not happy, but he was not something that did anything good for anyone else. There’s a situation where we have to focus on with Victor and Victoria, and it’s mostly to do with all the things that he’s learning about Billy. He’s about to open up to his daughter about so many of the things that are going on in his life, the lives of those around him, and the life of those who know more about him than anyone else.

Jack, on the other hand, is not happy with the way things are going with Jabot. He’s back to taking control of all the things that are going on around the office, and he is not allowing things to work for anyone else. He’s not allowing anyone else to bother with things like taking control of their own lives. He’s back to wanting to keep control of his own life, and he’s making sure that happens all the way through. It’s a mess, but it’s one that does work for everyone in some capacity.

