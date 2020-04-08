Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jill Branches Out

Young and the Restless fans can confidently say that we didn’t see anything shocking when Adam announced his demands to those listening. He’s a man who is never going to change, and we knew exactly what he wanted before he even had to say it. It’s a lot for him right now, and that’s all there is to this. But, for now, Tessa is home, and she’s open to giving Mariah another chance if we are seeing this correctly. Will this work for them? Will they have this to go on? Will this make it happen? Will they work? We cannot see this, and we don’t want to see this. They are not happy together. She’s never been the right person for Mariah. It’s never been okay, and we fail to see why they don’t have much else to do with this anymore. It’s too much for us.
Nikki has no patience for Adam. She’s never been a fan, and she’s never had much to begin with, but this week is bringing her disdain to a whole new level. She’s got this to worry about, but she’s going to make it clear to him that she’s done. She’s not allowing this young man to come back into her family again and ruin it. She’s done. She’s been watching this all his life, and she’s had it with him. She’s powerful, too, so we think she can shake him down. Meanwhile, Kyle is going to cross a line, but we don’t know which line. There seem to be a lot that he might be able to cross these days, so we aren’t sure where he is going with this one and how that will work. It might not be all right, but it might just work out for everyone involved.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Kyle and Theo are never going to be friends – let alone family. They hate one another, and their hatred for the other goes back a long way. They don’t have a friendship, and they have both done some very ugly things to one another, so we don’t think that they can get past this in any capacity. However, we also don’t know why Jack is trying to challenge them. He’s got a challenge for them to work out right now, and it’s a real thing. He’s got the two of them competing with one another knowing that Theo is not a good person, so we have to assume he has a chance to see this work out for Kyle. He knows Theo is a problem and that he is working on things he should not be working on.
Jill, on the other hand, has an olive branch to hand out. She’s in the mood to make a few things right, and she’s going to do that with her happiness intact. She’s a good person, but she’s on the mend, too. She’s got to figure out a few things of her own, and she’s using this as a chance to make that happen. It’s not always going to work out well for her, but it will work out in some way. We kind of think her current plan is a good one, but we aren’t sure that it will be without it’s challenges and it’s bad ideas. She’s going to have to make some adjustments, but this could work.
