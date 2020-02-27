Young and the Restless Spoilers: Kevin Cracks a Code

Young and the Restless fans know that a lot of people are not happy right now, and that Victoria’s family continues to worry for her and for her safety. She’s not in a good place right now, and we do get that. She’s got to come out of this surgery somehow, and she is struggling to figure out what she can do and how she can do it, and that’s a lot for her. She is not in a good place yet, and that’s all right with her, but she’s got to come through it. Adam’s motives have been called into question by more than one person in his life but this time it’s different for him. He’s finally, so he says, trying to put the pieces of his life together in a positive manner, yet they are not working for him at all. He is struggling with his dad, he’s now engaged to Chelsea, and people are wondering what he is up to. We get both sides of this one.
Then there is Chelsea. She’s not sure what to do right now other than celebrate the simple fact that she is getting married. She gets to spend her life with this man she loves so much, and that means so much to her, but it’s hard. It’s hard on her because things did happen so fast, she did have to hurt Nick to get to this point, and her guilt is strong. It’s also Adam, and she knows deep down that sometimes his life is not what it seems on the outside. She’s looking at it from a very specific point of view, though. She’s looking at it like she has a choice to make in the matter, and she really does. She has a chance to do things her own way looking forward.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Billy is looking to see if things are all right with Victoria, but Nikki is about to put a stop to that one. He’s coming in to check on her and see if all is well, and her mother is putting him in his place. Her daughter doesn’t need him, doesn’t want him, and won’t see him. He cannot come and go from her life a he pleases, and that is just the simple truth of the matter. He’s not welcome here, he’s not wanted here, and he’s not someone who will get to stick around much longer if anyone else gets to have any say in it. They are all done with him in every manner of speaking, and we are totally fine with that. Additionally, we also think that he needed to hear that kind of stuff in his own life, and it’s been very good for him to deal with it on his own.
Kevin is in a place where he might be able to help someone do something really good. He has a code he can crack, and he might just do that. But, who is he helping? What does this mean, and how will this affect him and his little family he is trying to create? There is so much that might work out for him, and there is so much that might not. We cannot say for certain, but we do feel that this is a situation in which things might be worse than they feel, and it might be a thing that doesn’t work well for anyone.
