Young and the Restless Spoilers: Kevin Gets the Most Amazing Gift from Chloe

Young and the Restless fans are not sure what Fen has in store now that he is home. To say that his parents were shocked to see him home is an understatement, but they do love him. While they know that his last visit home did not go nearly as well as he thought it was going to go, we do know that they had some things to focus on that might have worked out better for them if they had only gone so far as to make that happen. He’s here, though, and he has some plans we don’t know about yet. We are excited about them, though. We always are, to be quite honest. What about Jack, though, as he works so hard to make sure that the holiday spirit is here for everyone to live? He’s living his life to impress everyone with his jolly good happiness, and it’s not working out nearly as well as he thought it might.
And then there is nothing else we can say about the fact that Ash is back and we just love her. She is literally the best of the best and our favorite, so we are never mad about her being her and being a part of this show. We love her, we want to be more like her, and we want to see things unfold for her in the way that they are. We also love that there is so much going on with Adam as he continues to plot against his brother to steal his girlfriend. His plan to get her to move in with him so that their son could have the best of the both worlds is already working as he is spending more time with Chelsea than Nick is, and he’s feeling pretty good.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
There’s still a Christmas celebration going down in Genoa City, and it seems that Victor and Nikki are feeling the true meaning of the holiday in their lives. They are spending some of their time focused on things that are meant to be good in their lives and we love it. You see, they are going to find an unexpected delivery in their lives, and it might just change their perspective on life and what is going down in the world. We love it, and we want to see more of it. They will find this happiness in their lives today, which will certainly bring a new situation to the end of this year and the beginning of the next one. It might be all the things that they need to focus on, and it might not be anything like that. But we do want to sit here and wonder about it being a good change for them.
Then there is Kevin, who is going to find that there are some things that are good and happy and wonderful in life. Chloe is going to give him the best gift of his life, and we are sitting over here just wondering what that is and what it means for them. There is nothing we can say that will make it real other than finding out what it is, but we suspect it’s something really special. We don’t know what it is specifically, but we can see it being something wonderful for both of them and their families.
