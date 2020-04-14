Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lilly and Billy Work Well Together

Young and the Restless fans are all kinds of excited about the way this week started. We have so many more questions than we have answers, though. For one, what is going to happen when Billy finds out about what is going on with Amanda and Nate? What is going to become his personality when he sees this, and when he does realize that he’s now lost two women in the past few months? More importantly, what is going to happen when he is done with things that are working out for him like this, but he is not done working with Lily? Will their close proximity have him living a better life now that she is back in town and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, or will it have no effect on him at all? And how far will this thing with Nate and Amanda really go?
Jack and Jill – haha – have discovered a few things recently. Number one is that they can put the past in the past and agree to disagree and move on. Number two is that they are both using this to their own advantage, and we aren’t sure that they won’t have some much bigger issues to deal with at some point. Another issue is that we can see this becoming a bit of a problem for more than one person. We know that not everything is going to work out, but what they are going to end up doing to one another won’t end well. Also, what are Summer and Kyle up to? They are going to enact a plan this week that has us wondering what is going on with them, but we don’t know for certain how any of this will play out in the long run. So, where are we?
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
We don’t know what might happen otherwise when this is all said and done, but we know that Adam and Chelsea are working hard together to plot the winning situation in their own lives. They are not going to allow a second of what is going on in their lives to get in the way of what they want. We didn’t think being with him was the right choice for her when she made that decision, but we realize now that she’s a conniving and manipulative human just like he is. She’s a mess, and he is, too. This makes them perfect for one another if you ask us. They belong together, and watching them plot the downfall of just about every single person they know only reinforces our belief in all of this, to be quite honest.
On the other side of things is the fact that we know Lily and Billy have decided to partner with one another to see how things are gong and to see what they can accomplish. They have so much going on, and they are going to see what they can handle in the meantime. Will they get what they are looking for, or will they find out that there is nothing going their way? Will she realize what a mess he is right now, or will she continue to do what he’s asking her to do and make it a bigger deal?
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless