Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lola and Kyle Discuss Their Marriage

6 seconds ago

Young and the Restless fans are not all that shocked that Victor decided to get in touch with Billy and let him know that he is not happy with his behavior. He put him on notice, and we think that Billy needs to watch his back at this point. He’s a man who hurt the daughter of the most dangerous man in town, and that is a problem for Billy. Victor is not amused by his decisions and the many things he’s done to hurt his daughter, and he will not stand for it. He will not stand for a moment of it, and it will not be something he allows to continue. If Billy doesn’t get his life right and make things right with Victoria, Victor is going to take him down and make him pay for every bit of hurt his daughter faced.

Devon, on the other hand, had to make a difficult decision. Things in his life are not going the way that he envisioned them going. It’s been a rough few years for him, and he has been crushed by so much and so many things. We cannot help but wonder if there is anything around here that might go well and right for him, but we don’t know. It’s too much for us to handle in the moment. Sharon is going to confide in someone, but it’s not someone you might expect her to do this with. She’s got to share, though, because she’s going a bit crazy. She’s in a dark space right now, and she cannot handle that in her mind. She’s got so much more to worry about than anything else going on right now. It’s too much for her, and we get that in her life.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

It turns out that Victor is going to have to do what he felt he would have to do. There are some people in his life who are not doing what they need to be doing. They are not making the right choices. They are not doing the right things. They are doing things that just don’t make that much sense to others, and they are doing things that don’t mean anything good. He’s going to spend the day teaching someone a lesson, and we have to wonder if that lesson is one that he is going to teach Billy. He already gave him the run down and the knowledge that he has to change his game or he has to get right in his daughter’s life, but we all know that Billy is not great about listening.

Lola and Kyle have some discussions to have. They have some issues in their marriage, and they know it. They cannot keep ignoring the information that is right in front of them, but they cannot stop it. It’s not something they want, but they are going to need to discuss this. They have to figure out what is going on. He kissed Summer. She’s spending too much time with a man who clearly wants to ruin their marriage. They are not in a good place with one another right now. They are in a place where they have to focus on things that are vital, and the status of their marriage is the most vital.

