Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mariah Faces Reality

Young and the Restless fans are frustrated with the shows not airing, with parts of some shows not airing, and with no idea what will happen now that the impeachment hearing is all that we get to watch. There are some people who are getting to watch things, and there are other people who are not getting to watch things. Nothing is a certainty around here anymore, and we get that. It’s a problem, and we suspect that it’s a big one. Right now, we can only recap what we know so far. That is that Billy and Victoria are probably done. Amanda has set some boundaries with him, and she’s let him know that infidelity doesn’t mean sexual relations only. There is a lot of heartbreak, and we all love seeing Sharon and Nick getting closer. Well, someone like Rey probably isn’t a fan, but who cares?
Chelsea and Nick were never our favorites, but they are still so weird with one another. Sharon’s family is doing all they can for her, and there is nothing that will make that much better. She’s in a hard place, and she’s learning who loves her, who will be there for her, and who will always support her. She may also learn that there is a lot more to life than what she thought in the past. Her life is changing quickly, and it’s never going to be the same. Phyllis is learning to change her priorities and figure things out in her life as they were meant to be figured out, and some people are struggling more than others. It’s all a bit much, but it’s all we have right now with so many changes to the lineup on television the past few weeks. Hopefully, we aren’t too far off track now.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
It’s not traditional, but it’s available, and that’s what counts.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Maybe, possibly, we don’t know. But, there is a chance that today might include a few new things. Of course, impeachment hearings will determine whether that is true or not. However, if it is true, we will see things like the fac that Rey needs some help. He’s going through a few things right now, and those things might just mean he needs someone to help him out of a certain place at a certain time, but what do we know? He’s asking Paul for help, which is probably wise since Paul is a wise man with a lot of contacts and a lot of life. Is Rey looking for some work? What might be happening here? We don’t know, and we don’t even know if this is what we are going to see in the meantime. On the other side of things, we also get to see Mariah.
She’s struggling. She wanted to go out and have a bit of fun following the diagnosis her mother brought to the family. She’s struggling with the idea that anything might ever happen to her mother, that she might not be around forever. That she might not have a lot more going for her than she does. She’s horrified. She’s upset. She’s not in a goo place. She’s not having the time of her life. She’s not in a place where she’s not been herself. She’s suffering, and it’s not going well for her. She’s learning to face her new reality, though she did try to put that off as long as she could. We are hurting.
