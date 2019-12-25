Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Merry Christmas

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Merry Christmas

Young and the Restless fans were happy to see that Paul and Christine were out for the day with Michael and Lauren. They did seem to be having a very good time, and we like to see everyone happy. It’s been a rough year for so many people, especially Paul, but it seems to have been getting better lately. He seemed happy and things were light and airy in his life, and we aren’t sure how that will affect them in another manner. But, they were having a good time, they were laughing and visiting and enjoying the company, and then something happened. That something wasn’t good news, but it wasn’t bad news, either. That something was a bit of a shock for Michael and Lauren more than anyone else, but their friends are there for them when they need them the most. Their son, Fenmore, is home, and we worry for them.

On the other side of things, we cannot help but notice how awkward things are getting for both Nick and Chelsea. Sure, they are still together and trying to make things work, but her newfound situation with Adam is not allowing that to do things easily. She’s not in a good place with him plotting to get her away from Nick by asking Phyllis to seduce Nick. And that’s just the start. It’s awkward. Her moving in with Adam was a breaking point in their relationship, but neither of them seems to want to acknowledge that the things in their lives are no longer what they are cracked up to be. It will not get better for them. They are already done, but they just don’t seem to know it as of yet. They are not in a good place, but they seem to have no idea that this is their life at all.

There’s a lot happening even today. It’s Christmas, so let us first tell you to have a great one, to spend the day with those you love the most, and to have the best day ever. And then let me tell you to have the best day watching your favorite show while everyone else is napping and playing with their new gifts. The Newman family is getting a bit of a surprise today when one of their own comes back to town. She’s got a situation of her own to deal with, and she’s coming home to her family in the meantime. It’s all about Faith and what she can bring to the table. She’s home, and she’s probably going to do her very best to make some big changes. She always does, and it’s always a thing.

But, for now, we can assume that she will live her life doing all she can to make things right. She will come home, surprise her family, send some of them into a tailspin, and make the world a much different place than it currently is. The rest of the family is gathered around to spend time together. They are living their very best lives. They are making some big changes in their worlds. And they are spending the holiday with one another. They might not have the most to live for right now, but they do think that they can make the most of this beautiful day as a family. Merry Christmas, Young and the Restless fans.

