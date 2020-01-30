Young and the Restless Spoilers: More Pre-Emptions and Delays

Young and the Restless fans are being very patient with the unfavorable way things are unfolding right now. Impeachment coverage is making it nearly impossible to know where the show is, what it is going to do, when it will air, how it is all happening, and anything else you can think of. It’s been completely off in some places, on in some places, pre-empted in others, ahead in some areas, and we don’t even know what day it is. For now, our best suggestion is that you visit the CBS app or the online source and see when the show says it will be on, where it will be on, and when you can catch an encore episode of what is going on. There are some showing on the app right now, too, so you can stay up-to-date if you are so inclined. For now, though, bear with us if we are off a bit.
If you are up to date and things are as they seem, Wednesday is over and we all got to see that Chelsea and Nick had the most awkward conversation of all times together. She went to his place to talk to him about things, and it was not comfortable for anyone. She just dumped him for his brother after telling him she would not do that at all, and she did it. Things are weird, and he knows it. She really knows it. Billy made a move we did not see coming, and we all have our moments right now. There is so little that might work out for him in the moment, but he’s doing what he feels is right. We don’t know that what he feels is right, and things are not working out for him, but he’s doing what he can to make moves.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
We don’t know when new episodes are coming back to television.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Phyllis is unhappy, and that is just not a place she likes to be in her life. Because of this, she’s about to make some big changes in her life by setting her priorities and making things work for her. She’s got to figure out what is most important to her, what is going to happen in her life, and how she is going to make things work for herself. She’s got so much working for her right now that she has to make work for every aspect of her life, and that’s what she’s focused on right now. Her setback isn’t good, but it’s helping her to evolve and make some positive changes in her life. on the other hand, Victor isn’t happy, either. He’s got what he feels are some important lessons to share with those around him, and he is not holding back in any capacity.
Abby is not going to be as overwhelmed anymore now that she has hired herself a new employee. This is a woman she wants to see working for her so that she can have some big time to handle what she needs to handle so she can focus on herself and what she’s looking to accomplish in her life. Additionally, this is now that time that Kirby Bliss Blanton arrives on the show to play the role of Lindsay. We don’t know what she’s bringing to the table, if she will be helpful or a bad person, but we are excited to see a new face around here as things progress for Abby and her business.
