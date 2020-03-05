Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate and Elena Help A New Man

Young and the Restless fans know that this was a day when Ashley and Jack had some unfinished business to attend to, and we also know that we love nothing more than when they are together as brother and sister on the screen doing what they do best. It’s always fun to watch. Meanwhile, though, Mariah’s life is falling apart. There is a major fight and Tessa is going to walk out while there are so many denials about an affair with Lindsay. What Tessa does not know is that Mariah actually slept with Theo, and this is something that will kill her if she finds out. We are not big fans of Tessa, but this is a situation that we hope she doesn’t find out. Mariah is a mess and she’s always been one, and she made some poor choices. We want to see her get a second chance.
Then there is Phyllis, who is not going to leave Nick’s place for a time. There is a terrible storm that has her trapped there, and this is one of those moments when they will bond heavily and we can see things start to change for them. We know it, and you all know it, too. Then there is Elena, Devon, and Nate. They are also stuck, but they are stuck at the clinic, and it doesn’t appear anyone gets a chance to leave just yet. Lauren and Michael are also weathering the storm, but not just the one outside, either. They have to figure out how to do this and figure out how to handle all the things that are going on in their lives, too, and they are not doing the best job of tha tone. They are struggling, and we get it. They have issues, and we get that.
Amanda and Billy have to get past what is happening with them. They are not a good match, and they will never be a good match. Their connection might be an interesting one, but he is a man who needs to get the help he needs before he jumps into anything that is even resembling a relationship at this point. He has too much going on in his life to worry about this, and we cannot help but wonder why he is a mess right now. There’s too much going on, but he will be there for her in this time of need. She needs some comfort in her life, and he is going to be there to give that to her, and we aren’t sure we like it. Then there is Elena. She and Nate have to do what they feel is the right thing to do, and they have to find someone who is in distress.
This person is a new face. It’s Michael Maclane, who is going to join the cast as a man by the name of Jared, and we don’t know much about him. Is he good? We don’t know. Is he bad? We don’t know. We don’t know much of anything about anything at this point in time, but that’s all there is to it. Of course, there’s more than will come when Devon makes an admission, but that’s something we have to check out as it happens today.
