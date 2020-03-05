Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate and Elena Help A New Man

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate and Elena Help A New Man

40 seconds ago

Young and the Restless fans know that this was a day when Ashley and Jack had some unfinished business to attend to, and we also know that we love nothing more than when they are together as brother and sister on the screen doing what they do best. It’s always fun to watch. Meanwhile, though, Mariah’s life is falling apart. There is a major fight and Tessa is going to walk out while there are so many denials about an affair with Lindsay. What Tessa does not know is that Mariah actually slept with Theo, and this is something that will kill her if she finds out. We are not big fans of Tessa, but this is a situation that we hope she doesn’t find out. Mariah is a mess and she’s always been one, and she made some poor choices. We want to see her get a second chance.

Then there is Phyllis, who is not going to leave Nick’s place for a time. There is a terrible storm that has her trapped there, and this is one of those moments when they will bond heavily and we can see things start to change for them. We know it, and you all know it, too. Then there is Elena, Devon, and Nate. They are also stuck, but they are stuck at the clinic, and it doesn’t appear anyone gets a chance to leave just yet. Lauren and Michael are also weathering the storm, but not just the one outside, either. They have to figure out how to do this and figure out how to handle all the things that are going on in their lives, too, and they are not doing the best job of tha tone. They are struggling, and we get it. They have issues, and we get that.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

And she denied there was anything for all this time.

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

Amanda and Billy have to get past what is happening with them. They are not a good match, and they will never be a good match. Their connection might be an interesting one, but he is a man who needs to get the help he needs before he jumps into anything that is even resembling a relationship at this point. He has too much going on in his life to worry about this, and we cannot help but wonder why he is a mess right now. There’s too much going on, but he will be there for her in this time of need. She needs some comfort in her life, and he is going to be there to give that to her, and we aren’t sure we like it. Then there is Elena. She and Nate have to do what they feel is the right thing to do, and they have to find someone who is in distress.

This person is a new face. It’s Michael Maclane, who is going to join the cast as a man by the name of Jared, and we don’t know much about him. Is he good? We don’t know. Is he bad? We don’t know. We don’t know much of anything about anything at this point in time, but that’s all there is to it. Of course, there’s more than will come when Devon makes an admission, but that’s something we have to check out as it happens today.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

mandalorian
Star Wars Favorite Might Appear in Mandalorian Season 2
Three Lessons WWE Can Learn from AEW’s Quick Success
How to Drink Recreates Mudder’s Milk from Firefly
Does Anyone Remember MASK?
Ranking The Top Five “Invisible Man” Movies of All-Time
How Has “The Running Man’ Not Been Rebooted Yet?
Jared Leto as the Joker
Fan Trailer Imagines a Batman: Three Jokers Comic Book Movie
Palpatine Being a Clone in Rise of Skywalker Didn’t Make it Any Better
Is Johnny Depp Going to Be The Next Joker?
Ranbir Kapoor
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ranbir Kapoor
Claire Yarlett
Whatever Happened to Claire Yarlett?
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rafael Silva
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Amazing Animatronic Mimir Head from God of War
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment
Why The Untitled Goose Game is The Most Underrated Game Ever
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack