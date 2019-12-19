Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nick and Abby Reconcile

Young and the Restless fans aren’t sure how to get through to Victoria, but seeing her father talk to her might help. She’s like a giant child who cannot function if things don’t go her way. She’s already feeling sorry for herself with all that is going on with Billy. She’s already feeling as if things will not work out for her in the way she wants them to, and she’s already a little bit frustrated by other things in her life. She cannot let go of how angry she is with her father, either. What he did to them wasn’t super nice, after all, but we didn’t think that things would change that much for everyone. He is a man who has to figure things out on his own, and he didn’t do the best job of that.
He’s taking the time to sit down and talk to her, to open up to her, and to make her see that he did not fake his own death to upset her. He’s trying to explain to her that he felt he had to do this to protect all of them. And, he is making it clear to her that he is not happy with the way that Billy is acting. She’s not someone who deserves this kind of treatment in the eyes of her father, and he doesn’t like that Billy is spending so much time with Amanda. Meanwhile, Phyllis has an offer to consider. Can she seduce Nick for the fun of it so that Adam can have things his own way, or does she feel that this not a good choice for her right now? We cannot tell, but we know that some things will make a big difference in her life if she allows them to do that.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
🚨Calling all #Shadam fans! 🚨 @sharonlcase and @MarkGrossman reflect on their favorite childhood holiday traditions. ⛄️ What are yours? #YR pic.twitter.com/64tyWryGdD
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 17, 2019
We love this.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Tune in to #YR this week to see an indecent proposal and test of a friendship! pic.twitter.com/Bu22fz7Elq
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 15, 2019
Now that Nate and Abby have decided to reconcile and become friends again, how will this affect what she suddenly has going on with Chance? They did kiss, and we did like it, and we do hope that there is a future with her and him, but what about Nate? And why does everyone want to see her miserable rather than happy and settled down? We think it’s time for her to grow up a bit, but that seems to be something that other people don’t feel are all that necessary in the lives of everyone else. Oh well, but we do hope that they have a chance and that Nate is not a problem for them in the coming days. On the other hand, Phyllis has to do something. She’s looking for some revenge, so she might just take Adam up on his offer to seduce Nick – and it might be more to get what she wants than to make Adam happy.
Elena has been upset with Amanda for some time now, and she’s not looking to make any friends. She’s found the dossier that Devon’s been keeping on this woman, and she’s come to a decision, and it involves wondering if Billy is looking to have an affair, and so many other things that might just change the way the game is played. It might not be a good day for her, but she’s making some decisions of her own for now. They might be good ones.
