Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nick is Making Changes

Young and the Restless fans are not at all mad about the very exciting note on which this week began. It seems that many people are looking to make some big changes and do some big things, but we are just excited about so much. For one, we all loved that Summer finally just took her feelings out into the open and she kissed Kyle. Sure, he’s married to Lola, but she’s spending a lot of time with Theo even though he wants to be with her and her husband is very much uncomfortable with the entire situation, and it’s a problem for everyone involved. And we cannot handle just how much things will continue to unfold and how many things will continue to change in the near future. We might not think that they are ready for one another, but they will be one day.
On the other side of things, Amanda told the world she was telling Billy he needs some boundaries and some space and all of those things, and now she’s being photographed with him even though she told everyone and their mother that she should not be spending any more time with him. It happened, though, and that’s a problem. Mariah is not in a good place. She’s struggling with her heartbreak over her mother’s health, and things are taking a very ugly turn for her. However, she’s got to get out and have some fun to take her mind off things, and she’s pushing for that. She’s been so responsible for her mother for so long that it might just be good for her to get out and have some fun for once in her life, and we are all for that in every capacity. But, will she do it, or will she not?
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
It’s frustrating and complicated, we know.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Things are taking an interesting turn for some as the week goes on, and we cannot help but take note that it’s Nick who is making some big changes in life. He’s done with all that is going on in his life and in the lives of his family members. His brother is making Nick’s life difficult. His parents are also constantly doing the same for him, and things are never going to turn out well for anyone so long as this stuff continues to happen. There is so much we don’t like, so much we cannot get on board with, and so much that we don’t want to see happen right now. We are all going to find that things will turn ugly before much longer, but he’s going to stand up for what he feels and how he feels, and that’s a nice change.
Phyllis is not going to find that things are going her way as the week begins. She’s got some setbacks to worry about, and she’s not handling them well. She’s trying very hard to break up Chance and Abby so she can have him for herself, and we don’t think that’s a reasonable situation for anyone. We think she needs to get over what’s happening and how it’s going down, but she’s going to let this setback get to her more than anything right now. That’s never good news for anyone around here, and we cannot say that with more certainty. We need someone to get her together and move on with her.
