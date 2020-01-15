Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nick Questions Chance

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nick Questions Chance

2 mins ago

Young and the Restless fans are sure that Sharon is getting bad news. She’s been looking for answers. She’s got all the right plans in place, but does she even stand a chance at being where she needs to be? She’s got support from Nick, and many people will find out sooner rather than later what she’s dealing with right now. We hope it’s not something she has to deal with long. Lily is back in town, and she’s got a lot of people to see. She needs to spend some time with her family, but that doesn’t mean that she’s going to be able to talk her brother into anything he’s not willing to do. He’s a man who has a plan, and he has a situation on his mind that he has to focus on no matter what else he’s working with. He’s created some situations that might not work for him, but he’s also going to remain firm in his beliefs no matter what she says.

Otherwise, we will see that Victoria has turned to her mother. She is unhappy with Billy. She’s talked to him about her feelings, but she’s not feeling that he is all on board with the many things she’s been trying to say. He’s got more on his mind that she is getting out of him, but that’s not much of a surprise. He is a man who has a lot of issues in his life right now, including the fact that he’s allowing himself to spend some very big quality time with a woman who is not Victoria. The open conversations he’s having with Amanda are dangerous for them. They aren’t getting them anywhere that they need to go, and they aren’t doing any favors for them. It’s all ugly news, but that’s just that.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

https://twitter.com/YandR_CBS/status/1216797060617449473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This doesn’t count as a retweet, does it?

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

Rey is going to offer some comfort to Sharon, which tells us that she’s going to tell him what is going on with her. She might not tell him, however, that she’s already confided her secret to someone else, and that someone else happens to be the same man she was set to marry earlier this year, but whatever. She’s not going to share that, but she will find that he has a shoulder for her to cry on and some comfort to offer her, which is very nice for her. This might all work out for her in some way that we really hope is good and productive. Nick is going to receive a call today. Someone is in distress, and they need him to help. We have no clue who this someone is, though, so we cannot tell you who it might be who needs him.

We do know that Nick is going to question Chance. He’s getting awfully close to his little sister, Abby, and he needs to know what is going on with him. What is he up to, what did he do before he came to Genoa City, and are the rumors he is hearing about him true? We also want to know if all of this information came from Phyllis, who knew exactly what she was doing sharing it with Nick. She knows that Nick’s sister is seeing him, and that this might make sure that ends so she can have him for herself. That might be her master plan, so keep that in mind while you watch.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Meet the Frasers
10 Things you Didn’t Know about Meet the Frasers
Sarah Paulson Leads The News on American Horror Story Season 10
Apparently The Saved by The Bell Revival Will Include Zack and Kelly
Alex Trebek interview
Alex Trebek Has No Plans to Retire from Jeopardy
Captain Marvel
2019 Sets a Record For Female Directors Behind Big Movies
Here’s the Reason Why Galaxy Quest 2 Never Happened
Five Movies to Watch if You Like National Treasure
Kill Bill 3
Honest Trailer Covers Every Single Quentin Tarantino Movie
We Need to Talk About How Awesome Cillian Murphy Is
Isidora Goreshter
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Isidora Goreshter
Babu Frik
What Would a Babu Frik Spinoff Even Look Like?
Connie Talbot
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Connie Talbot
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter
Fun Cover of the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros 3