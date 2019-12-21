Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki and Victor Call A Family Meeting

Young and the Restless fans are sure that there is a lot happening with Elena right now, especially after all that she’s been through this week. She’s been very dishonest with Devon about believing him, about his feelings for Amanda, and about all the things she finds acceptable and not. She also went snooping around his home and office, and she found the dossier. She was shocked to read the many things that she found in there, and she also had to come to a decision about many of the things going on in their lives. She had to choose to do something with herself, and she did have to find a way to make the world a better place by choosing to do this. She’s beginning to wonder if there is a chance that Billy will have an affair with Amanda, and she is not the only one who is beginning to wonder this.
Victor wonders the same thing, and we know that Billy is up to no good right now. His very bad habits are coming back to haunt him in the moment, and we all know that he is a weak man who will do nothing short of hurt this woman he claims to love. Phyllis isn’t sure how she is going to go about seducing Nick right now, but she is going to go out of her way to do what she has to do to get the revenge she is looking for. She can make this work for her, but we always leave a wide berth of assumption for her and her plans, because they are never what they seem, and we all know the truth of this. She might do what she’s been asked to do, but she’s never doing it because she’s been asked to do it.
Nikki and Victor are tired of the way things are going in their family, and they are very ready to put it all to bed. So, they are going to do the things that need to be done. And that means that they are going to stop their family from making more mistakes by making a family meeting happen. They are doing this. They are making this happen. They are doing this. They are calling a family meeting, and they are not going to do anything other than sit back and make this right. We don’t know what might happen at the family meeting. We don’t know how people will take the family meeting. We know nothing. We know that it’s all a mess, and everyone is going to be what they are going to be, and it’s going to resolve itself in some manner.
On the other side of things, we also know that there is a lot more going on with Theo as he continues to bond with Jack. They are family, and they are making the most of this time, and Kyle is not going to like a second of this. He is clearly not a fan, and he is not going to enjoy anything that will happen here other than the fact that he has to focus on his family and his work. Traci is there, too, and she’s also bonding with everyone. They are at the Abbott house, and they are just living it up in the moment.
