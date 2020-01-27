Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki and Victor Have A Disagreement

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki and Victor Have A Disagreement

8 mins ago

Young and the Restless fans are so enjoying seeing the fight for Chance. We see that Abby has some serious feelings for this man, but Phyllis has decided she also does. She’s going out of her way to make sure this young woman is not going to get anything she wants because Phyllis always gets what she wants in life. This is just how it is and how it goes, and that is absolutely final. But, there is also a chance we get to see things unfold for Billy, too. Amanda has decided to set some boundaries for him, no doubt following the conversation she had with Victor recently. He’s not happy with the way that Billy is treating his daughter, and that is a problem that he cannot cope with in the moment. So, he is taking control of things as they are, and that’s where this all stands.

Chelsea and Adam have decided that they are making it known to all the people that they are back together, and they don’t care what anyone else thinks. They are making their little family their priority from this point on, and that is what is going on in their lives. For now, though, we also have to mention that this is the start of some tough stuff for Sharon and the people who love her. We are all so happy to see that her friends and her family and those around her are surrounding her, supporting her, and showing her so much love. They need to because she needs this. She needs them to be there for her and to love her the way that they were meant to be loved. There is so much that might make a difference to her in her treatment, and this is the start.

What’s Happening on Young And the Restless

There was a lot of this going around last week.

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

It looks a lot like things are shaping up to be a good week around here. If, of course, you consider dramatic good. Nikki and Victor are fresh off some sort of celebrations and some serious love for one another and some good stuff, and that’s had fans wondering how long their sweetness will last. The news this week is that it will not last longer. We hear that there is going to be a significant disagreement between them, and things will take a turn for the worst. But, don’t worry about that yet. We all know that they do this on a regular basis, and this is how they live their lives with one another every single day. We aren’t shocked. They’ll love one another again in a few weeks.

Victor is going to do something he probably shouldn’t do, and he’s giving some ammunition to his daughter. We think Victoria is about to use it, too, and she’s going to take someone down as a result. Will this be Amanda or will it be Billy? It could go either way this time around, but she will use it. The problem we see with that one is that she’s not the type to ever really do a good job with things like this, so expect to see her bungle this one like it’s her actual job. Then there is Billy, who is in a lot of trouble, and we aren’t sure he really has anyone to talk to about it at the moment.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Prediction: We Won’t See This Obi-Wan Series for a Long Time
Chicago Fire Season 8
What Does the Future Hold for all The “Chicago” Shows?
Meet The Full Cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series
Doctor Who Season 12
Why is Doctor Who Losing So Many Viewers in Season 12?
Five Bond Films to Watch Before No Time To Die
Killer Klowns
Killer Klowns from Outer Space Funko Pop Figures Exist
Last Stand
Star Wars: The Last Stand is An Amazing 4K CGI Short
Mark Hamill Was Cast in Star Wars Because of Freddy Krueger
Omari Hardwick
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Omari Hardwick
Check Out This Amazing Harry Potter Minecraft Map
Rotimi
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rotimi Akinosho
So Now There’s Another Mean Girls Movie Coming?
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter