Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki and Victor Have A Disagreement

Young and the Restless fans are so enjoying seeing the fight for Chance. We see that Abby has some serious feelings for this man, but Phyllis has decided she also does. She’s going out of her way to make sure this young woman is not going to get anything she wants because Phyllis always gets what she wants in life. This is just how it is and how it goes, and that is absolutely final. But, there is also a chance we get to see things unfold for Billy, too. Amanda has decided to set some boundaries for him, no doubt following the conversation she had with Victor recently. He’s not happy with the way that Billy is treating his daughter, and that is a problem that he cannot cope with in the moment. So, he is taking control of things as they are, and that’s where this all stands.
Chelsea and Adam have decided that they are making it known to all the people that they are back together, and they don’t care what anyone else thinks. They are making their little family their priority from this point on, and that is what is going on in their lives. For now, though, we also have to mention that this is the start of some tough stuff for Sharon and the people who love her. We are all so happy to see that her friends and her family and those around her are surrounding her, supporting her, and showing her so much love. They need to because she needs this. She needs them to be there for her and to love her the way that they were meant to be loved. There is so much that might make a difference to her in her treatment, and this is the start.
What’s Happening on Young And the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
It looks a lot like things are shaping up to be a good week around here. If, of course, you consider dramatic good. Nikki and Victor are fresh off some sort of celebrations and some serious love for one another and some good stuff, and that’s had fans wondering how long their sweetness will last. The news this week is that it will not last longer. We hear that there is going to be a significant disagreement between them, and things will take a turn for the worst. But, don’t worry about that yet. We all know that they do this on a regular basis, and this is how they live their lives with one another every single day. We aren’t shocked. They’ll love one another again in a few weeks.
Victor is going to do something he probably shouldn’t do, and he’s giving some ammunition to his daughter. We think Victoria is about to use it, too, and she’s going to take someone down as a result. Will this be Amanda or will it be Billy? It could go either way this time around, but she will use it. The problem we see with that one is that she’s not the type to ever really do a good job with things like this, so expect to see her bungle this one like it’s her actual job. Then there is Billy, who is in a lot of trouble, and we aren’t sure he really has anyone to talk to about it at the moment.
