Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki Hosts the Gala

Young and the Restless fans know Sharon has to find a way to get through her new situation. She’s got a lot on her mind, and she’s scared. All of these are natural feelings. They are the way you feel when you’ve been diagnosed with something awful and you have so many things going on in your life. You know things are horrible. You know things are changing. You know that some things might never be the same, and you know that your entire life as you know it will be forever changed as a result. The unknown is horrible, and we get that. But, she’s looking to find a way to make sure she can handle it as easily as possible. She’s looking to be strong, but it’s not going to be easy for her each and every day. She’s going to spend time in some dark places, and she knows it.
Adam and Chance are going to find that things are not always what they seem. They have found a bit of a friendship that might not make a lot of sense to everyone else, but it makes a lot of sense to them. They have something going on in their lives that might not make them happy, but it might just make them feel as if they can change the game a bit. There’s a lot happening, but they don’t know what to do with that. Their Vegas adventure is going to bring them more drama than they know what to do with, and that’s never going to be good for them. They have a lot to focus on right now, but will they ignore that and make it difficult by arguing and putting some distance in their newfound friendship? It’s hard to say.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
Valentine’s Day is tomorrow….what number is your mood? 😉 #YR pic.twitter.com/iipahzeK2T
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 13, 2020
We love it!
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
For 40 years he’s been making Victor Newman into a legend, and he’s just getting started. 👊 Don’t miss @EBraeden’s 40th anniversary tribute Wednesday on #YR! pic.twitter.com/OdtNSqAxmL
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 12, 2020
It turns out that there is a lot of drama right now. We know that Summer and Kyle slept together, and that Theo learned it happened and made sure that Lola found out about it, but then she didn’t do what he thought she might do. He thought she might be upset and unhappy about all of it, but it turns out she just wanted to kiss him. He let it happen for a moment before he actually was the one to call it off. It was shocking to all of us. Then there is Devon, who is going to find out that there is a lead on his money. He’s following that lead, but where will that take him? What will that mean for him? Will he find out where it went, or will he struggle to continue to find a way to get it back?
Nikki is hosting a gala, and we can assume that something dramatic and awful and terrible will happen. There is always some drama at events like this, so why not this one? On the other side of things is the fact that Billy is going to be kept in line by Jill. He’s making some seriously questionable choices in life right now, but she’s going out of her way to make sure that things are not going to get any worse for him. She’s working hard to keep him in line, but will it work? Chelsea is not happy with the way things are going with Adam, and his latest move is nothing short of totally shocking to her. Will this be it?
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.