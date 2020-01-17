Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki Isn’t Happy With Chelsea

Young and the Restless fans know that Phyllis is a dangerous woman when she’s got something in her mind that she might like to have. She has recently decided that one thing she would very much like to have is Chance, who has feelings for Abby. Abby, in return, also has feelings for Chance. There is so much that might go on here, and there is so much that might work here, and we cannot help but wonder if there is more to this than meets the eye. Is there a chance, for example, that things will work out for her if she can continue to convince Nick that there is something wrong with Chance and that he is not good enough for his sister? She might continue down this path, but for now she is merely working hard on making sure that she’s able to charm him. We don’t know if he’s going to fall for it, though.
On the other side of things, we do know that Billy is looking to Lily for some advice. He’s been around the block a time or two, but he also knows that she has always been there to help when he needs it. He might not be very happy with her response to him, though. There is very little that he might be able to accomplish, and very little that he might be able to do in this matter. She might not want to give him advice he wants to hear so much as things that he needs to hear, and that might just change his opinion and his way of thinking. He might not like it, but it might be what he needs to hear in his life. Could this become a bigger problem for him that it is worth?
Victor is a man of many things, including what he believes is fair and just for his kids. He is a man who doesn’t feel that Adam has or will ever live up to the many things that are going on in his life or the lives of his family, and that will never change. He’s not happy with the fact that Adam has taken it upon himself to spend this time with Chelsea when we all know she was just with Adam’s brother, and Victor’s other son, Nick, and now he is warning his son that things are not going to end well for him if he keeps this up. We are sure that Adam does not care in the least, however, so we aren’t too concerned with much of this and what is going on around here. It’s all what it is, and that’s all what we have to share.
On the other side of things, we are surprised that there is so much controversy with Nikki and Chelsea. Nikki is not sure that this woman is up to the right things, but we don’t know what she thinks she is up to. She was already in with one brother, so to switch from the other is not that big of a deal. But, she’s not happy, she’s not having it, and she’s about to put herself into the middle of a few things that might not be good for her. It probably will not work for her, but that’s all there is to it.
