Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis and Amanda Share Drinks

Young and the Restless fans know that there is a lot going on with Adam and Chelsea and with what is going on with Victor, but they are doing something that will find them in a situation that could cost them. They are trying not to be obvious about what they are doing, but we know that they are not going to be able to focus on anything other than what is going on. However, we know that they did what they could to bait Alyssa. Now she’s going to start an investigation into Victor, though we also know that he will find out about this and make it a situation worth situating. He will not be happy when he finds out what they are up to and how they are living, but this is not going to end well for anyone, either. There is just too much at stake right now.
Then there is Amanda, who is suddenly working on her prom queen status around the world. She has so many things in her life that are good, but she’s going to focus on the negative and spend more time telling the world about her problems. She’s hanging out with the lovely Phyllis now, and they are having the best time doing what they feel is right by gossiping over some cocktails and seeing how they can make things seem more exciting. We don’t know much about it, but we think this cannot end well. On the other side of things. We are also going to see that Nikki will not stop worrying about her daughter. She is not going to stop, and she’s not going to stop with this. She’s not going to make any effort to shut her down aside from this one concept in her mind.
Remember all those times that Kyle told everyone in the world that the biggest problem they all faced was the horrible guy he knows as Theo? And remember how often Jack told him to essentially stop being so overdramatic and to stop being the way that he is? Well, this is nothing good right now because Theo is doing all he can right now to take over the world. His entire life right now is all about doing all that he can to make sure that he is able to take over Jabot and do what he can to get his own life where he needs to get it. He’s not making wise choices, and he is not doing anything that he should be doing right now, and no one seem to realize what he is up to. Then there is what is going on with Mariah.
She’s made her bed, and it’s not a good one. She has to get through her new life, which is not one that she wanted to go through. She has to focus on things like getting her life in order and checking out what is up with things in her life, but she also has to focus on other things. She’s without Tessa now, through her own fault alone, and she’s not happy about this new way of living. But, she did this to herself, so there is little she can do to change this and stop it from all happening to her. It’s a lot, but she did this to herself.
