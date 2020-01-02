Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis Moves in On Chance

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis Moves in On Chance

27 seconds ago

Young and the Restless fans did not miss a beat so far this new year. First and foremost, Nikki and Victor found a baby in the stables, and they aren’t sure what to do with the baby. Who does this little babe belong to? What is going on, and how is this all happening? We don’t know, and we cannot decide how this is all going down, but it’s going down. And then there is Chloe, who just spilled the beans to Kevin that she is expecting their baby, and he’s never been happier in his entire life that this is their future. He is beside himself with joy and with happiness, and we are so happy for them that this is their life. We literally could not be happier that this happened, and we are so excited for them as this all planned itself out accordingly. However, there’s more.

Chelsea is not sure what Adam was thinking when he asked her to become family with him again. He took a moment and crossed a line, but we also think she liked it. We don’t think she felt anything other than happiness and a conflicted set of emotions when he reached out and made it obvious to her that he is looking for a new way to spend his life with her, and we are not that surprised that this is going down this way. We cannot see things unfolding for them in a positive manner with Nick on the case, though, and we aren’t sure she really does know what she wants in life. She is a mess, and that is all there is to it. We don’t know how this will end, but they are the least entertaining part of the show right now, and that’s something we have going for us.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

Happy New Year!

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

We can see that something is going to take a turn around here, and we have so many questions. For one, what will Nikki and Victor do with a baby and the new year that is here for them? They already had plans to ring in the new year in a stylish and wonderful manner, but will they change their minds about that now? Will they make things seem as if they are a bit different this time around? Will they make a different choice for once? And what about Chance? Jill spent some time teasing him this week about his feelings for Abby, and we get it. She’s great, and he likes her, and Jill can see that. But we also know that Phyllis is a problem in so many ways.

She’s going to find herself in a situation where she has a choice to make, and part of her choice right now is that she is going after Chance. She has her eye on him, and we know that Phyllis is one who never allows herself to lose. She’s especially not going to allow herself to lose to someone like Abby, and we can’t imagine that Abby is any match for Phyllis in any capacity. This is going to turn into a mess, and we all know it. But, for now, we can see that things will take a turn in some way, and we all have a choice to make in regards to whose side we will choose in this matter.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

At Least We Can See What Mark Hamill Would Look Like as Vesemir
Rose Tico
There’s a Call For a Rose Tico Spinoff Series on Disney +
Henry Cavill Could Have Been Blinded During The Witcher Filming
Carrie
There’s a “Carrie” Limited Series Remake In the Works At FX
Pennywise
Pennywise Came Close to Transforming into Freddie Kreuger
Here are Two Theories on How Steve Trevor Returns in Wonder Woman 1984
Friday
Friday 4 Might Still Happen But Ice Cube Won’t Bring Back Pops
Scarlet Witch
Kevin Feige Says Scarlet Witch is Strongest MCU Hero: Here’s Why
Holiday Segal
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Holiday Segal
Byron Saxton
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Byron Saxton
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Karla Ann Charlton
Michaela McManus
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Michaela McManus
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure