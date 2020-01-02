Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis Moves in On Chance

Young and the Restless fans did not miss a beat so far this new year. First and foremost, Nikki and Victor found a baby in the stables, and they aren’t sure what to do with the baby. Who does this little babe belong to? What is going on, and how is this all happening? We don’t know, and we cannot decide how this is all going down, but it’s going down. And then there is Chloe, who just spilled the beans to Kevin that she is expecting their baby, and he’s never been happier in his entire life that this is their future. He is beside himself with joy and with happiness, and we are so happy for them that this is their life. We literally could not be happier that this happened, and we are so excited for them as this all planned itself out accordingly. However, there’s more.
Chelsea is not sure what Adam was thinking when he asked her to become family with him again. He took a moment and crossed a line, but we also think she liked it. We don’t think she felt anything other than happiness and a conflicted set of emotions when he reached out and made it obvious to her that he is looking for a new way to spend his life with her, and we are not that surprised that this is going down this way. We cannot see things unfolding for them in a positive manner with Nick on the case, though, and we aren’t sure she really does know what she wants in life. She is a mess, and that is all there is to it. We don’t know how this will end, but they are the least entertaining part of the show right now, and that’s something we have going for us.
We can see that something is going to take a turn around here, and we have so many questions. For one, what will Nikki and Victor do with a baby and the new year that is here for them? They already had plans to ring in the new year in a stylish and wonderful manner, but will they change their minds about that now? Will they make things seem as if they are a bit different this time around? Will they make a different choice for once? And what about Chance? Jill spent some time teasing him this week about his feelings for Abby, and we get it. She’s great, and he likes her, and Jill can see that. But we also know that Phyllis is a problem in so many ways.
She’s going to find herself in a situation where she has a choice to make, and part of her choice right now is that she is going after Chance. She has her eye on him, and we know that Phyllis is one who never allows herself to lose. She’s especially not going to allow herself to lose to someone like Abby, and we can’t imagine that Abby is any match for Phyllis in any capacity. This is going to turn into a mess, and we all know it. But, for now, we can see that things will take a turn in some way, and we all have a choice to make in regards to whose side we will choose in this matter.
