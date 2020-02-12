Young and the Restless Spoilers: Rey Confronts Kyle

Young and the Restless fans know that there is so much going on with Victoria right now. She’s had a rough year. The last time she was involved in a relationship with a man, she ended up being the victim of his physical abuse, and then she was accused of murdering him. Then things turned around when he showed up not entirely dead, and things got even worse when they realized that there are other things going on, too. There’s just a mess for her, and then she decided to get back to it with Billy, who turned out to have some serious mental issues that caused him to become a new man who made poor decisions. He was borderline cheating on her, gambling, lying, and making poor choices, and then he packed up his bags and took off in the middle of the night like it was nothing to him.
She’s a mess, and we are glad to see her making the decision to have things better for herself. She’s going to focus on her own life, her moves, the things she wants to do and accomplish, and we are not mad about that. She does have a lot going on for her, and that’s good for all of us. She’s got a lot in her world that might be better if she allows it, and she’s got her father to help her. She is nearly as happy about that as she is, and that’s a good thing for them. Then there is Nick, who is worried about his daughter. So is Phyllis, and they have to figure out if she’s in some kind of trouble. She is always in some kind of trouble, though, so this makes sense to us in every manner of speaking.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
Who’s team #Leo? 🔥 #YR pic.twitter.com/nFnM6ZpZle
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 10, 2020
This is too much.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Things are getting complicated for these couples in Genoa City. Don't miss what happens this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1moblknkLy
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 2, 2020
Amanda is going to do a lot in her life now that she’s a resident of Genoa City, but not until she can get her past life away from her and out of her life. She worked so hard to ensure that it would not catch up to her, yet here it is all catching up to her and making her entirely miserable and doing everything possible to make sure she cannot get through this. There is so much going on that she cannot control, and we almost feel sorry for her. She’s not no friends, and she did make a point to tell Billy to stay away from her, so this is a mess. But, lucky for her, Billy is not a man who likes to listen. So, he is going to take it upon himself to go out of his way to make sure he can help her out and make it all right. There’s a lot going on right now, and it’s going to be just fine.
On the other side of things, there’s a lot happening that might make everyone feel nervous. Rey is not happy with Kyle, and he’s not happy with him because Lola is his sister. He knows that their marriage is not in a good place right now, but he cannot believe that his sister would ever do anything that would put their marriage is a bad place. So, he’s asking Kyle what is going on, why things are they way that they are, and why his little sister is so unhappy in her life. He is not a happy camper right now.
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.