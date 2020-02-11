Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sharon’s First Treatment

Young and the Restless fans are not sure what to make of the fact that Theo turned down Lola when she presented herself to him. Things are not going well for her in her marriage as she and her husband have discussed how they feel about one another and the way it’s going for them, and she’s known for some time that Theo is a man with many feelings for her. She knows he’s not up to anything good, either, and he doesn’t care. He’s more concerned with the fact that Jack is suddenly a man who is quite unhappy with him, too, and he’s questioning every single thing that he does. This is what does not work for Theo, and he will do anything he can to try and salvage what little bit of respect he feels that Jack might have left for him. Will it work?
Then there is Sharon, who is really going to have a rough day when she has her first treatment for her cancer. This is the kind of day that really does make life work for her, and she has to learn that this is her new normal. Our hearts hurt for her and her entire family and her loved ones as they go through this with her. She’s in for a tough road, but she’s strong and there is so much support for her in Genoa City. Kyle, meanwhile, is ready to be the bad guy to handle all the things that are going down in his life that need to be repaired. He’s not going to end up with anything in his life that works for him if he doesn’t do this, and he knows it. He’s aware of what’s on the line, and he’s ready to handle it.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
Today officially marks @EBraeden's 40th anniversary with #YR! Genoa City would not be the same without Victor Newman. ❤️ Please join us in congratulating Eric, and tell us your favorite Victor moment! pic.twitter.com/irXIvSbluh
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 8, 2020
Happy Anniversary to the King of Genoa City.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Things are getting complicated for these couples in Genoa City. Don't miss what happens this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1moblknkLy
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 2, 2020
Victoria is going to need her father to help her. She’s in a dark place in her own life right now, and she cannot find a way out of that without some help. The help she’s looking for comes from her father and the way he can manipulate the world to work in her favor. She needs ideas, concepts that work for her, and so much more in her life right now, and she’s going to look right to him to find that. She is not someone who is going to be very happy with the way things are going outside of this, but she is going to find that some things are more easily said than they are done. She’s going to get his help, but we wonder at what point she will regret asking in the first place.
Meanwhile, we know Summer is rarely in a good place on a good day, and right now she’s not having a good day. Her entire life right now is a series of messes that might not work out for her because of the way she’s been raised and the way she feels about so many things. For now, she’s a mess. For now, she’s not having things work out so well for her. She’s someone who has to focus, but her mother and father are worried about her. This might annoy her if they bother getting in her way when she’s trying to focus on herself, and we all know that is the truth for her and for her family when they get in one another’s business.
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.