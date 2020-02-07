Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sharon’s Having A Difficult Time

Young and the Restless fans are finally seeing Jack question what is going on with Theo. He’s been ignoring all the warnings Kyle has issued for so long, and he’s been in the middle of so many things that might make a difference that we might not be able to handle that. He’s been so obsessed with figuring out this young man and his connection to his own family, but he’s been ignoring the signs as he’s been working on that. That’s never good news, but it is what it is for them. They have to focus on things inside their realm of possibility, and that’s a real situation. But, he’s finally seeing things as Kyle has been explaining to them that they are. He’s not trusting him. He’s seeing that perhaps the motives behind Theo’s actions are not quite what they need to be. We cannot figure this out, but we can handle it ourselves.
Amanda has been trying hard to avoid all things that are related to the life she led before she was here. She was a woman who had so much going for her, but she also had so much that wasn’t working in her favor. She’s a woman who had to get things handled in the way she was working on getting to Billy, that didn’t work out, and then she decided to take another approach. She’s got a lot going on, but she’s a mess about most of it. She’s got to focus on so many things, but her past is here to catch her, and she cannot run from it any longer. We cannot decide how she will handle this, either. Will she run from it, or will she embrace it and allow herself a chance to continue as she sees fit?
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
Here’s an up close look at the Crimson Lights set! What’s been your favorite #YR scene here? pic.twitter.com/RU1wQvIRHa
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 5, 2020
Do you like it?
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Things are getting complicated for these couples in Genoa City. Don't miss what happens this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1moblknkLy
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 2, 2020
Sharon is having a difficult time. Her life is not what it was in her mind when she imagined herself at this point in her life. She did not think that things would be what they are. She did not think that things would be where they are going. She didn’t think she’d have lost a child, that she would have lost her men, that she would be in this mess, and that she would be living with Cancer. But, here she is. She’s struggling, and we get it. She’s struggling so hard that she spent the week with Phyllis, and she sat down and confided in a woman she’s never been friends with. She was there for her. Sometimes, you put things aside that are not the important part of things any longer, and you are there for those who need you. You do what needs to be done. You handle what needs to be handled. You focus on what it is you need to do. It’s all what it is.
But, she’s now having nightmares, and she’s going to have one about her dead daughter, Cassie. Camryn Grimes, who we know and love as Mariah, is going to reprise the role she had long before she was even Mariah. She’s going to come back in her mother’s dreams as her dead daughter, and she’s going to torment her with so many things that will never be true. She will never be alive again. Things will never be the same again. It will never be all right again. It’s difficult for Sharon.
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.