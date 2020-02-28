Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tanner Creates Problems

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tanner Creates Problems

4 mins ago

Young and the Restless fans saw a little of every single thing last week. There was an attack on the party that left Victoria in surgery to survive. There was a proposal. Adam and Chelsea are officially engaged and planned their future together. There was so much more than that, but we want to focus on the fact that now all of his motives are being questioned and he doesn’t get it. He doesn’t seem to realize he has never done a thing in his life that was not totally selfish, and that’s why everyone is wondering what he is doing and why he is doing it. Then there is Nikki, who very calmly told Billy to go to hell and back when she told him to get lost and put him in his place. There are a lot of soap moms doing that right now, and it’s something we very much enjoy.

The other side of things has Jill starting a new business. It has Billy trying to figure out where he belongs and what he needs to do in life. It has Phyllis working on her own future as well as entertaining a few interesting offers, and it has Victoria looking for answers as to what happened and why. Jack has some news he had to share, and it was not good news. Things are just not looking all that good for anyone around there right now, and there is nothing we can do about that. It’s just been a very ugly week for so many people, but it’s also been a week when people feel that they are getting things done and they are making things happen in their own lives despite how things are going down around them. It’s been interesting, and we aren’t mad about that.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

We are just so sad. But there is so much love for this woman.

What’s Next on Young and the Restless

It’s going to be a week around here. For one, remember when we told you that Tanner is making some problems for one couple? Well, we are not wrong about that. We understand that Mariah is going to call her girlfriend this week at home, and Tanner is going to answer her phone. Mariah will not like that, but she will really be upset when he tells her that her girlfriend is in the shower and makes the entire thing seem very intimate and like there is something going on. This will create conflict when she decides to confront Tessa about whether she is sleeping with Tanner, and she’s offended by this. It’s not good, and he’s enjoying this entirely too much.

On the other side of things is Victoria. She continues to want to keep Billy away from her, which is something her entire family is more than happy about. Amanda and Billy will find that they have a connection with one another and they might just try and explore all of that. Devon goes into the week with all of his money back, but with some bad things going on in conjunction with that. Things are not as they seem, and there is very little he feels he can trust right now. There is a lot going down, but here is a guy who has been through a lot in a year and is just looking for some kind of break in his life that will allow him to have something good to look forward to.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Lego Masters
10 Things You Didn’t Know about LEGO Masters
Secret Westworld Season 3 Trailer Turns It Into a Rom-Com
Dustin Diamond is Pining for a Screech Return to Saved by the Bell Revival
Macaulay Culkin In American Horror Story: Really?
Frozen 2 Gets the Honest Trailer Treatment
Mulan is Absolutely Getting Trashed Before It Even Hits Screens
Quint and Brody from Jaws Have Official Action Figures Now
Sith Stormtrooper
Check Out Star Wars Fan Film ALONE: Stormtrooper on the Run
Whatever Happened to Lisa Hartman?
Charli Burnett
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Charli Burnett
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Molly Line
Whatever Happened to Donna Mills?
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why The Untitled Goose Game is The Most Underrated Game Ever
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon