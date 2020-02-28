Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tanner Creates Problems

Young and the Restless fans saw a little of every single thing last week. There was an attack on the party that left Victoria in surgery to survive. There was a proposal. Adam and Chelsea are officially engaged and planned their future together. There was so much more than that, but we want to focus on the fact that now all of his motives are being questioned and he doesn’t get it. He doesn’t seem to realize he has never done a thing in his life that was not totally selfish, and that’s why everyone is wondering what he is doing and why he is doing it. Then there is Nikki, who very calmly told Billy to go to hell and back when she told him to get lost and put him in his place. There are a lot of soap moms doing that right now, and it’s something we very much enjoy.
The other side of things has Jill starting a new business. It has Billy trying to figure out where he belongs and what he needs to do in life. It has Phyllis working on her own future as well as entertaining a few interesting offers, and it has Victoria looking for answers as to what happened and why. Jack has some news he had to share, and it was not good news. Things are just not looking all that good for anyone around there right now, and there is nothing we can do about that. It’s just been a very ugly week for so many people, but it’s also been a week when people feel that they are getting things done and they are making things happen in their own lives despite how things are going down around them. It’s been interesting, and we aren’t mad about that.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
RIP to the great Lee Bell. One of the finest women I have ever known. A kind, gentle and very smart lady.💙 to her children and grandchildren and to all who knew her. pic.twitter.com/7Teg6dYavq
— Jess Walton (@JessWaltonYR) February 26, 2020
We are just so sad. But there is so much love for this woman.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Victoria is fighting for her life this week on #YR. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GxHeOPpZMF
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 23, 2020
It’s going to be a week around here. For one, remember when we told you that Tanner is making some problems for one couple? Well, we are not wrong about that. We understand that Mariah is going to call her girlfriend this week at home, and Tanner is going to answer her phone. Mariah will not like that, but she will really be upset when he tells her that her girlfriend is in the shower and makes the entire thing seem very intimate and like there is something going on. This will create conflict when she decides to confront Tessa about whether she is sleeping with Tanner, and she’s offended by this. It’s not good, and he’s enjoying this entirely too much.
On the other side of things is Victoria. She continues to want to keep Billy away from her, which is something her entire family is more than happy about. Amanda and Billy will find that they have a connection with one another and they might just try and explore all of that. Devon goes into the week with all of his money back, but with some bad things going on in conjunction with that. Things are not as they seem, and there is very little he feels he can trust right now. There is a lot going down, but here is a guy who has been through a lot in a year and is just looking for some kind of break in his life that will allow him to have something good to look forward to.
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless