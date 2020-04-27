Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Spoilers: The Beginning of Theme Weeks

Young and the Restless Spoilers: The Beginning of Theme Weeks

2 mins ago

Young and the Restless fans are so upset by so many things. For one, we know that Adam took over and did some things that involved killing people and hurting people and making big mistakes. We know that Victor told him he did some killing of his own, he’s responsible for a few deaths of his own, and he shared a big family secret with his wife before it came out into the open. Now, everyone is worried about the reputation of their father/their family/their business, and no one is nearly as worried about Adam and Chelsea as they should be. But, then there is the fact that Chelsea has been asked to be the godmother of a baby for her friend Chloe, the one who was actually accused of killing Adam and was forced out of town. Now she’s having a baby and wants her friend to be the godmother. We are so confused by this.

But, watching the baby shower was a sweet way to go out of the week. We love that Chloe and Kevin celebrated and that they were happy with their choices and everything in between. But, we also know that many other things are taking a toll on everyone. For example, we know that there is a chance that things will work out for someone else in the long run. We know that there is nothing we can do about so many things, but we do know that Phyllis is spending time with Jack, Nick with Sharon, and Abby and Chance are all over one another as usual. They seem to be in a good place despite all that has gone on in their life, and they are taking that into the new week in a good way.

What’s Happening on Young and the Restless

We love it.

What’s Next on the Young and the Restless

We know that this is going to be a week that might be a situation that bring sus a lot of new stuff. We don’t know precisely what might happen, but we do know that there might be some answers we get at some point. We just won’t get them right now. You see, the show is done for some time. There are no more new episodes, so today kicks of a theme week, which is what the show will be doing from this point on until the stars and the crew can get back to work and make dreams come true. The first theme week is all about Katherine Chancellor, which is not a problem for all of us. Honestly, we are excited to see a bit more of her and her life, and we thought we might just keep our work going with a lot of fun facts about Katherine Chancellor herself. From the actress who portrayed her, to the character, to the people who knew her, and so much more.

This is the first day of a new way of watching Young and the Restless for fans, so we are just going to sit back, relax and hope that we can all get on board with what is happening. She’s got a long history on the show, and she’s someone who is even alive anymore to come back. We miss her so much, and that’s why we are thrilled the show is going to bring us something of her life and what she’s done in the past. We miss her. We love her. We can’t wait to see more of her.

Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

When “Movie Magic” Defies Common Sense
How Deadliest Catch Has Managed to Last 16 Seasons
Fan Theory Explains Why Michael Scott Hates Toby on The Office
Five Actors Who Should Play Larry Hogan in a Movie
What We Learned from The Venom 2 Teaser
A Whitney Houston Biopic is in the Works with Bohemian Rhapsody Writer
Why The Movie Commando Was Way Better Than Predator
Video Explains Chewbacca’s Entire Backstory
Whatever Happened to Meg Foster?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shyla Walker
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Caro Colon
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cecilia Suarez
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details