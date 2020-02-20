Young and the Restless Spoilers: The Celebration Continues

Young and the Restless fans are happy to see that Victor is getting a little bit of love to celebrate the anniversary that is so important to him, but we are also in the middle of wondering what Adam is thinking. The gala is showing us that he seems to feel that there might be a chance that he and his father have reached a point in their lives in which they can turn things around and make some vast improvements. Can they do this and still get through to what they are doing? He wants to be part of his family, but he also knows that his father doesn’t think very highly of him, which is a situation that he caused on his own, if we are being entirely honest. But, we did get to see a lot of people spending time talking about their lives and their past, and that was fun.
There were moments when Nikki and Victor got to go back in time and look at their lives, Jill got to do the same, and even Jack was there looking back at his own life and this history he has with the man who happens to be one of his greatest enemies. It’s a real thing in life, and we do get that. However, it’s also a thing we are happy about. His first wife was there, too, and even she didn’t cause too much trouble. Seeing all of these people together to celebrate a man and his life on the show for so long was a really wonderful tribute to the amazing work he’s done, even if they were doing it to show off his work in Genoa City to go with the story line, and we did like every moment of it and we were here for it.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
.@RParucha reflects on his character, Matt Miller, returning to Genoa City for the Newman Gala. Who's happy to see him back on #YR? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pMfwHtbQYk
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 18, 2020
So fun.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
For 40 years he’s been making Victor Newman into a legend, and he’s just getting started. 👊 Don’t miss @EBraeden’s 40th anniversary tribute Wednesday on #YR! pic.twitter.com/OdtNSqAxmL
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 12, 2020
As the celebration of all that is going on for Victor continues, we get to see a sweet day ahead. It’s going to be a nice change from all the drama and the many things that tend to happen around here that are not good and positive, and we are here for it. We are going to see that there is a nice party that continues, everyone is going to behave, and it’s going to continue to show us just how all out that Nikki is willing to go for the man she loves and married so many years ago. She spared no expense, she took no shortcuts, and she did nothing partially for this party, and we love that about all of this. It’s sweet, it’s fun, and it’s going to be the kind of situation that really does make everyone feel so good about things.
Nick and Victoria are also celebrating their father, and they have teamed up to give their dad something wonderful and amazing. They are surprising him with something that is so good and so amazing that it will make him feel so special, and we cannot wait to see how such a great surprise can either render him entirely speechless or make him feel that he’s done something worth celebrating. We don’t know, but we feel that it’s something worth waiting for on the last day that this party is a good one and everyone is happy and celebrating without any of the drama (because we hear that’s ending on Friday).
