Young and the Restless Spoilers: The Newmans Rally

Young and the Restless fans are wondering if Nikki is right about all that is happening in her world. She knows that Adam is a man who wants what he wants, and that he is also unlikely to stop until he gets what he wants. She’s that kind of wife that she will do anything she can to find out what is going on, and that’s all there is to it. There’s a lot going on right now, and we do get that. But, there is also a lot that means that things will also turn around. He wants to come back to the family business and she knows it. Then she is wondering if there is a chance that her husband also wants and supports the same thing. To have all of his kids together at Newman would be a dream for him, but can they trust him at all about any of this? There is so much that might go wrong.
Chelsea is not happy with the way that things are going right now as she’s been blackmailed by Phyllis, and there is a lot going on. But, she’s got to warn Abby about what is going on, too. She’s got so many things in her life that might change, and so many things that might not work for her, and we are not sad to see those thins change at all. But, there’s more. The Newman family has to get together and be a unit for their family, specifically for Victoria, who needs this help more than anyone else right now. Her attack was horrible, and she’s got to have surgery right now, and they all have to be there for her as this goes on. She will be all right, we hope, but they will all be there for her.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Jill has some things to keep in her world and on her mind, and she’s currently not that worried about anything other than what she is going through and what she is doing in her own life. She’s got a lot to worry about and figure out, and she has a few things to do. She’s working on a new business venture, and we can say with certainty that she is very excited about the things that are going on in her life, and she’s got to focus on that many good things that will come from her own situations right now. As a result, she is blocking everyone and everything else out of her life. She’s got her own stuff to focus on, and that is enough for her.
Then there is the fact that there’s a lot going on with Phyllis. We know that she’s doing all the things that might not be all right with most of the people she knows, but that does not mean she is not about to get all kinds of excited when she finds out that she has an intriguing offer to deal with and worry about in her own life. She’s the type who is always happy to look out for herself and the number one person in her world – herself. She’s going to consider this and how it works out with everything she’s currently working on and planning now that she has things going in her favor thanks to the chats she’s had with Chelsea among others.
