Young and the Restless Spoilers: Theo Pokes at Kyle

Young and the Restless fans aren’t surprised by much this week. Kyle probably should have punched Theo months ago. Things should have gone a different way a long time ago. But, then there is a lot happening that might not make sense to anyone, including the fact that Phyllis is so against Abby and Chance because she wants him. She went far out of her own way to sabotage what they were working on terms of their dating situation, and that was that. Amanda assumed that Elena and Nate were in the middle of something very special, but we don’t see it. Nikki and Victor are planning a celebration, and we like that, too. Nikki’s announcement shocked a lot of people, but she likes that about herself, too. She likes to be the kind of woman who makes bold moves and choices and changes the game for so many. She’s good at it, too.
Victor puts his own plan into motion, and that’s yet another situation that doesn’t shock us. He is the kind of man who has a lot going on in his life, and he’s not someone who has a lot to handle if he’s not focused on that. Elena and Amanda are going to make up and be nice to one another, but we don’t think for one moment that either of them means this, that it will work like that or that they have any intention of being friendly with one another. They are both just trying to play the game to win, which is what they want. Tessa and Mariah will never end things, and we just don’t like them together. We don’t trust Tessa, but she’s once again made it impossible for Mariah to feel anything but love for her, and we’re over that.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
The fact that Chance and Adam are working together to make things happen should worry so many people. Abby, in fact, should not like this if she knew that they are working together to plot something we think will never turn out well or end with a positive note. It’s not something we can say for certain, but we do think that they have so much more to worry about than what they are currently worrying about. They are a mess, and we are not surprised that they have so much to worry about. But, they are working together, and things will not happen nicely for either of them if they continue to plot and do the things that they are doing. They are both in need of some positive changes in their lives, but we know that they will never make the effort.
Theo is going to continue to try and upset Kyle, and it’s working. He’s already gotten him to punch him this week, and we think he did that on purpose. The worse he can make Kyle look, the better he looks in front of Lola. She just sees that Kyle seems to hate this man whom she likes and has befriended, and she doesn’t know why because Kyle cannot tell her. She doesn’t see what Theo is doing in private to Kyle, and it makes Kyle look really bad. Theo’s plan is actually quite smart and well thought out, and we cannot help but worry for everyone about what is happening around here.
