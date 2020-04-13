Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor Opens Up to Nikki

Young and the Restless fans, we don’t even know where to begin this week. Do we start with the fact that Tessa and Mariah seem to want to give this situation a shot? They seem to want to find a way to make this better for themselves, and they seem to want to be with one another even after Mariah cheated (not with just one person, either) and we just don’t want to see this? Or do we start with Mariah’s mother, who is having the worst year of her life? She’s got this horrible news that she waited almost all week to find out, and now she’s not sure how to focus on the future with things the way that they are. She’s a mess, and we completely understand that in every single manner of speaking. It’s a lot, and we know that. But, it’s happening in her life, and she has to figure this out.
Adam is back to his old self. Victor is back to his old self. Nikki is making threats and being done with people, especially Adam. Phyllis and Nick had a long talk about their future and what is going on with them, but we think she is too concerned with his sister and her life more than she is concerned with the status of her own life right now. It’s a lot, and that’s not going to end well for anyone. However, we can see that there are always going to dramatic moments with her. Kyle and Theo are fighting again, but this time because Jack is making this happen. We know he has a plan, but we are struggling to see how what he is doing to these two young men is making it work at all. It seems like a lot of poor choices, but it’s entertaining.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
Tomorrow on #YR, reminisce on a classic episode with the incomparable Kristoff St. John. ❤️ You'll see Neil and Drucilla Winters enjoy their romantic Caribbean honeymoon, while Brad Carlton and Ashley Abbott plan a surprise for the newlyweds! pic.twitter.com/nXGLZ2M0Cf
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 10, 2020
This is good stuff.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Jack takes control while Victor folds to Adam this week on #YR. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/kLSgqULhkv
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 4, 2020
It’s going down for real this week as we see so much happen. We will see Amanda and Nate share a kiss. We will see a lot more than that, too. We will see that Billy is going to chase down something he feels is a lead, but we aren’t so sure about this right now. Nick and Phyllis are going to go on a romantic little getaway right now, and they are going to find that their romance and their good time is rudely interrupted by a very unexpected situation. We hope that they are all right. Adam and Chelsea are in a good place with one another as they plot to get what they want and to take down who they don’t want. Sharon is going to receive some comfort from Jack, as he knows that she’s struggling and he feels he needs to do something about that.
Victor is going to admit something to Nikki that we cannot see will work well for him. Kyle and Summer have a plan this week that they are going to use to take them to the next level. Billy and Lily are going to partner up and see what they can accomplish in their quest to figure out what is best for everyone, and this is going to be an interesting turn of events. We do appreciate them and what they bring to the table, so this should be quite good if you ask us. We are here for what happens this week.
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.