Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor Shocks Nikki

Young and the Restless fans are so happy that Jack is being so good to Sharon. She’s at a loss as to what to do in her life. She has no idea how to focus, what to do, or how to do it. She’s not sure how to get her life in order. She’s not sure how to find a way to get back to normal. She’s not sure how to get her life back to a place where she feels that she can do anything useful or good. She has cancer, and the results she just got back from her doctors were not the ones she was looking for. She was not good before, and now she’s really not good. She is struggling hard with all of this, and we don’t know what to do to make this right or better. She is struggling, and we are just happy to see that Jack is currently there for her and has to help her out.
Meanwhile, we still think that Victoria is in too far over her head as it pertains to Adam. He is an expert and a pro at taking people down. She’s not. He is someone who will do anything it takes simply because he actually doesn’t have any feelings. She does, and that means she’s unwilling to hurt people in any capacity. She’s in over her head, and we are worried for her and what might happen. But, we also think that Nate and Amanda are in over their heads. This is not going to end well for them. They aren’t a good match. Summer and Kyle might have some more success with their own plan to get what they want because they are schemers who like to take people down and win all the games that they are currently playing.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Nikki is a woman who is mostly familiar with her husband and his ways. She’s been with Victor for decades, though off and on, and few things surprise her about him. When he comes to her with a sudden admission about things that are going on in his mind and in their lives, she might not always be thrilled with it, but she’s usually always familiar with what he’s got to say and why he’s suddenly decided to say it. It’s a thing that they all have to work through, and we do get that. But, that’s a situation we don’t always get to see happen. She’s got a situation to deal with when he makes and admission to her, and it’s going to be a real situation in every manner of speaking.
But, that’s not all. There’s more than just that, too. It’s a situation we cannot handle in any capacity, but it’s one that really does make more sense when you see it as it is. Kyle and Summer’s plan is going well in their minds, but we don’t know that they can enact it as well as they’d like to. But, we have some faith that they will find a way to make things happen to their own liking, even if it’s not right away. For now, though, we are a little worried for them and what is going on when they are not looking. They have a lot going against them, too, and that is sometimes the worst part of what they are trying to do.
