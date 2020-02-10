Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victoria Asks Victor for Help

Young and the Restless fans were shocked last week when Sharon opened up to Phyllis about all that is going on in her life. Her world is falling apart, and she was there for Sharon when we didn’t think she would be. Sometimes, it takes the worst things to bring people together and make them realize that they are more than this. There is so much that they have to let go of and be around, and they are going to make that happen. That won’t stop Phyllis from wanting to take the man Abby is dating, but she’s working hard to do that even if they aren’t really into it. Kyle and Lola had a lot to talk about, too, as they are both realizing that perhaps their marriage is a mess. He did just kiss Summer, and we think he liked it. His wife doesn’t care that her male friend upsets her husband, so there’s a lack of respect in this marriage that’s beyond comprehension.
Victor is not happy with Billy, and he’s not happy that Billy is not heeding his warnings. He’s putting some serious stuff out there for Billy to take note of, and he’s not going to do that. There’s a lesson here that needs to be learned. There’s a lot here that needs to be handled, and that’s something he’s working on. Billy’s got a thing for Amanda, but she backed off. She also found her past is right here to take her to the cleaners, and she is not happy about that. Then there is Jack, who finally realizes that perhaps Kyle was not wrong when he mentioned that Theo does not have good intentions with anything.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
The celebration for @EBraeden's 40th anniversary on #YR is just getting started! Sending a special thank you to the ladies of @TheTalkCBS for kicking off the festivities. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MK4JwKKm9i
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 7, 2020
We think this is kind of a big deal, don’t you?
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Things are getting complicated for these couples in Genoa City. Don't miss what happens this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1moblknkLy
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 2, 2020
Things are taking a turn for Victoria. She’s not happy that Billy did what he did to her, but she seems like she is ready to move on from this and make the most of her life in some way, shape, or form. She’s got moves to plan, because she is going to take control of her life and she’s not allowing anyone else to get in her way. She’s got some plans to make, and she’s heading to get some help from her father. He will be more than happy to have her wanting to make these big moves, and he will be very happy to help her out. He might have a few ideas that will help her on her journey, but he will mostly just be happy she’s focused on something other than Billy, for once.
Nick and Phyllis might not be together, but they do share a daughter, so they will always have some togetherness in their lives. Right now, they are showing that they are a little worried about her, and we think for good reason. She’s not happy. She kissed Kyle, she admitted her feelings to him, and she’s not sure she can get past the fact that he wants to work through his marriage. She thought there might be a chance for them, and she thought that she might be doing something bold by telling him how she felt and what she wanted, but it did not go the way that she thought it might go. That’s a problem she has to face on her own, but it’s too much for her to handle in this manner.
