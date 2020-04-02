Home
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victoria Has Unfinished Business

Young and the Restless fans know that Adam is not a man who likes to let things get in his way, but he’s gone back to his old self fast this time around. He didn’t even try to keep up the ruse longer than a week or so after he made the promise that he was a changed man, and his own fiancé is also making this crazier than ever. She’s doing what she can to see if she can defend him, but she’s also making decisions that might not work for anyone but them. It’s her MO, and we are not shocked by any of that, to be quite honest. Chance and Abby are also busy looking out for themselves. There is no chance that this will go well. They are plotting to take down all that is Phyllis and her games, but how will they?

Then there is Theo, who has a plan of his own. He’s doing all he can to take over Jabot, and it’s not working. Of course, it’s not working. There’s not a chance in the world that this kid can take over Jack’s company and take him down and take Ashley down and take things down at all. It’s a lot, and we cannot find out if there is anything that he thinks might work. He’s a mess, and that’s all right. But there’s nothing that will work for anyone otherwise. Amanda is going to go out of her own way to do things that she knows are not good for her, but we cannot figure out a way to make this work in any other way. There’s a lot happening here, and it’s going to be a problem for everyone.

Amanda has to take a chance. She’s not going to get what she wants in life if she does not, and that’s going to be a big problem for her. She is struggling hard with so many things, but this is going to be a problem for her more than just in this manner. She’s going to find that there are things she cannot control if she doesn’t take the chance she needs to take, and it’s going to be a big problem for everyone. There’s a lot happening here, and we get that. But, we also get that this is going to be a situation she has to take into her own hands. Phyllis and Nick are in the middle of making some decisions, and we don’t know what those are. They have to figure out what to do with their own relationship, though it might not be entirely feasible for them to do this right now.

Victoria is a woman with some seriously big unfinished business in her life. She is struggling a lot with things that are working for her, but they don’t seem to make much of a difference. She’s got a life ahead of her that might not work out, and she’s taking care of what she can, while she can, as she can. It’s a lot, but we have to figure she knows what she is doing and she has a backup plan for when this all starts to fall apart around her.

