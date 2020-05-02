Young and the Restless Story Lines We Didn’t See Coming

Young and the Restless fans are not surprised very often. In fact, when someone dies on this show, we all start wondering when they will come back from the dead. We rarely mourn the passing of anyone because we cannot actually remember the last time someone actually died around here and didn’t come back. So, please forgive us for not finding it shocking that just about anything happens around here. Genoa City has left us more than a little jaded more than a few times. We know anything can, and will, and has happened around here, and that’s all we need. But, sometimes, the stories are a little shocking. Every so often, we find ourselves actually shocked. That’s a lot, and we thought we’d share some of those stories.
Cassie is Back?
When Cassie Newman died so many years ago, we were all horrified. That was a sad death that we didn’t want to see happen. It was a moment that hurt so many of us for so long, but we didn’t know what else to do about it. She died, we mourned, but we all got so caught up in so many other things over the years. Then, one day, she was back. There was a grown up Cassie with her face and her hair and her personality and all that, and she was back in town. We were all shocked how this turned out. Several things happened before we were able to learn the truth, but it turns out that she was not Cassie. She was Mariah, the identical twin sister of Cassie that Sharon didn’t even know she had. That was a situation we did not ever see coming, but yet it came. And we were actually shocked.
Jill and Katherine’s Relationship
When two people hate one another as much as Katherine Chancellor and Jill Abbott, you have to ask yourself why? Why does these two have so many issues? Well, we knew it had all the things to with that one time one of them slept with the husband of the other and all of that, so we get it. But, remember when they were so embroiled in their hatred of one another, but then they found out that they were mother and daughter? And that happened on the day that Billy and Mac were getting married, which actually made them cousins? Jill was trying so hard to stop that wedding, but it did not happen. They got married, but she was able to put a stop to the wedding night and to the events that typically occur on such a night. But, it turned out years later that they were not actually mother and daughter, and we can say with some serious honesty that we did not see either of those things happen. Any of those things, really. There is nothing about any of that entire situation that we ever thought was a possibility in the lives of any of these people, so there is that.
Cane’s Death
The day that his father was scheduled to marry Jill, he had to do all he could to make it to the church in time to stop the wedding. He had information, and he needed Colin and Jill to know what he knew, how he knew it, and what was going on. He thought he could do it, but he was shot before it could happen. There, right in the center of their wedding, he was killed. So we thought. His wife, Lily, was horrified. Her life felt as if it was over. They had babies and a future and a life to live. His father was horrified. Fans were horrified. All that saw him die right there in the church in front of everyone was horrified, and we were given the impression he was not coming back from this at all. But, he did. He di come back. He came back after his death because fans of the show started a petition and wanted him back so badly that they had no choice but to bring him back. That, for certain, was nothing we ever saw coming. Ever. Ever, in life. Honestly. It was a huge thing.