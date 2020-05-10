Young and the Restless Story Lines We Hope We See

Young and the Restless fans are not going to be able to live forever on old episodes. While they are absolutely giving us life right now, we can only live in the past so long before it’s just not a situation we can live with any longer. There is too much we still need to see happen. There are too many things that were left in the air when the new episodes ended and the old ones began. We don’t know if or when the cast and crew will ever get back to work. We don’t know when or if we will get to see new episodes or how they will work that out as social distancing rules are still being recommended and things are not reopening across the country just yet. But, just in case writers need some direction and some motivation, we’ve got them covered. We have some ideas for what we might like to see happen when the show comes back, so make some notes.
Sharon and Nick Together Again
They make such a good couple when they aren’t cheating on one another. But, maybe they could grow up, they could make it work, and they could be a family again. There is clearly so much love and so much respect between them, and there is clearly something that will make things better if they can make it happen. He is there to support her more than anyone else right now, and that is a good situation. He is good for her when they are together, and we’d like to see some more of that.
Jack and Phyllis Together
These two have always had their fair share of chemistry. They’ve always been good together. They’ve always had a way with one another. They have so many of the same qualities. They are both strong. They are both ambitious. They are both the kind of people who do what it takes to make the world go round. They are both good with one another in that they are so similar with their ambitions. They are looking for love, but they want someone who will be there for them between work and conquering the world, and they don’t want someone who is too needy or too problematic. They are perfect for one another, and we’d love to see this happen.
A Wedding for Abby
Abby has had the single most horrific bout of bad luck with men. She’s been with men who were not who they said they were. She’s been with men who had other women on the side. She’s been with men who are not that into her. She’s been with men who are just too into her. She’s been with men who were lying to her about who they were, what they were doing, and how they got into this situation. She’s had horrible luck, and we think her time is coming. She needs something good. If we can get Phyllis married off to Jack and Chance to focus only on her, he might be good. They have serious chemistry, but he’s shown us time and time again he’s really into her. Perhaps they can make this work for them. Perhaps she can finally find a husband who loves her, a job that fulfills her, and a life that is what she’s looking for. Perhaps she can create her own happiness, and she can find a way to make things work in her life that are good and positive, and maybe we can find that for her.
Chelsea and Adam Break Up
We like them together because they are both crazy enough to make it work, if that makes sense. But, together, they are going to destroy the live of that child and make it nearly impossible for him to ever have a normal life. If they go their separate ways and they find people who do not bring out the absolute worst in all people, then maybe they have a chance to bring some real love and happiness into their lives. Maybe, just maybe that would work out more for everyone. Either way, they are not our favorite couple by any means, and we would not be sad about this.