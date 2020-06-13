Home
Young and The Restless
Young and the Restless Summer Spoilers

Young and the Restless Summer Spoilers

33 seconds ago

Young and the Restless fans are anxiously awaiting any spoiler that is not related to a flashback episode. As much as we want to bring these to you right now, we cannot do that. We cannot help you with anything new until we know something new. This time last year, there was a day when we were bringing you the summer plotline spoilers for the summer season. Summer season is always one of the best and most dramatic in the show, and we miss that this year. We didnâ€™t get to bring you the spring spoilers, either. The world was shut down as we were preparing those for you, and things just didnâ€™t work out for us. Now, we are ready to star the summer season and we have no idea just what it will bring. Thereâ€™s nothing new right now. Itâ€™s all old, and we are all right with seeing old ones, but we want to see more of the new ones again sooner rather than later. Thankfully, we can see that you guys are all ready for some good news, so here we go.

The State of California has given productions the go ahead to get back to work effective this past Friday, June 12, 2020. Here is the statement that they released. â€œMusic, TV and film production may resume in California, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020 and subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations following their review of local epidemiological data,â€ say the California Department of Public Health.

What does this mean? Well, it means that shows can make their own rules, but the state has given them the go ahead to get back to work on the 12th of June. We donâ€™t know if the people from this show went back to work, but we do know that they are all ready to get back to work. We imagine that there is a lot that they have to work through before they begin their filming, however. First, we imagine there is the question of deep cleaning all things in the studio, including wardrobe and sets and makeup brushes and everything in between. We imagine that older cast and crew members probably need a note from their doctor, and we imagine that they have to figure out how to film the show while also respecting social distancing. There might be some cast who cannot return because of their age or their own health issues â€“ or the health issues of their loved ones who live at home â€“ which might present a whole new list of problems for the show.

Then there is writing. Did they do more while they were away so that they have some new scripts to work with? Or, did they choose not to write since they donâ€™t know what kind of guidelines need to be followed upon their return? We donâ€™t know, but we would imagine there are going to be modifications made to some scripts, maybe changes to the sets, additional time for cleanings and such, and we imagine that there are a lot of decisions that need to be made. We would not be surprised if the cast didnâ€™t return as soon as the crew who now have to get things ready.

However, we are hopeful that there will be some sort of announcement made soon that they are all returning to work. We are looking each day for it, and we are quite excited about all of it. However, we also know that there is a lot more that happens in this situation than there is not, and we cannot handle what is going to come of this. We will look forward to the changes that are coming while also looking forward to some new episodes sooner rather than later. We donâ€™t know if we will have any summer spoilers to share with you, but we promise that as soon as we know something is happening around here, you will be the first to know that it is happening. We are anxiously awaiting news that this show is coming back and that we are going to get some new shows sooner rather than later.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Five Most Misunderstood TV Characters of the 80s
Isn’t Going After the Show Paw Patrol a Bit Too Far?
Five Ridiculously Unrealistic Things About High Schools in TV Shows
What We Learned from The Bill and Ted Trailer
A New Live-Action Pokemon Movie Apparently in the Works
How Actors Deal With Multiple Takes When They Have to Eat Food in a Scene
The Sounds of “Artik”: Composer Corey Wallace Discusses His Score for the Horror Flick
Billy Zane Titanic
10 Super Strange Facts about Famous Movies
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jake Owen
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mike Sabath
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Abby McEnany
Examples of Why William Shatner’s Castmates Had a Hard time With Him
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Five Most Inappropriate Marvel Characters Ever Created
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Guy Provides In-Depth Reviews Of Video Game Bathrooms
Forging the Viking Axe from Assassinâ€™s Creed Valhalla in Real Life
Meet The 90 Year Old Gamer Grandma
Assassin’s Creed: What Will Be The Next Game’s Time Period?