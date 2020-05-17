Young and the Restless Theme Week Ideas

Young and the Restless fans are always looking for some excitement. That’s why we tune in to the happenings in Genoa City. These are some of the most dramatic people of all time on daytime television, and they know how to bring the heat and the drama. The past few weeks of flashbacks and way backs have been so good, and we are happy that they chose to do this instead of airing something else while the show is on hiatus. Don’t get us wrong, of course. We’d love to see everyone get back to work and all this to be behind us so we can see new shows and new things, and get some new answers to some very old questions. Until then, however, we are happy with some theme weeks. And, just to help the network out a bit, we thought we might throw out a few theme week suggestions that they can use to help us all stay happy for the next few weeks.
Shocking Deaths Week
We love shocking deaths, and this is a show that has more than a few. Let’s take a week to go back and show us some of the deaths that we just did not see coming. We don’t want the sad ones. We want the shocking ones. There’s enough sadness in the world right now, so let’s be sure that we aren’t looking back on the tragic death of Hilary or her unborn baby or the funeral of the late and very beloved Kristoff St. John. We want shocking, crazy, fake ones that don’t hurt to watch.
Back from the Dead Week
When talking about shocking deaths, as we did above, it’s only right to add back from the dead to the list. Most of the people who die in Genoa City come back from the dead, so this is only fitting. We’d like to see those shocking moments in which people came back and no one else was expecting it. Those are the fun moments, and they are the ones we really cannot get enough of. They bring us a great deal of joy, so we are here for them when they are here for us, too.
I Stole Your Spouse Week
This is a concept that might not sound surprising around here, but we’d love to see stolen spouse week. Like, moments in which someone finally decides to fall for someone who is not their spouse, when that other person knows that they are doing the wrong thing and it’s going to hurt someone else. These moments are often priceless, and they definitely lead to some great moments filled with drama and with some serious amazingness. We want more, so let’s make that happen, right? Bring us a week all about stealing the spouses of everyone else. Victor. Nikki. Ashley. Everyone else in Genoa City. You all do it (Phyllis?).
Baby Mama Drama Week
We don’t want to sound like we only want to see the baby mama drama, though. We want to see some baby daddy drama, too. We’d like to see the weeks when people don’t know they are going to be parents, and then they find out they are going to be. We want to see the times that people are living their best lives and find out that they got someone unexpected and not quite their own partner pregnant. Paternity test weeks might be good ones, too, now that we are thinking about that. This is what we are looking for the keep our minds occupied without too much thought.
Biggest Scandals Week
There is most certainly no shortage of those around here. We know that there is nothing like a scandal around here, and we know that there is nothing like a scandal to take our minds off of all the things that just aren’t so comfortable or easy to deal with in life. Of course, we like soap scandals the most because they don’t actually apply to our lives, so let’s bring in a few of these. And, if these are not good enough, we can come up with weeks’ worth of additional options for the network. Just let us know. Glad to help.