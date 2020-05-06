Young and the Restless Throwbacks: Sheila Carter’s Arrival in Genoa City

Young and the Restless fans love that this is a week all about Nikki and Victor and their love for one another. It’s a long ago setting kind of week that brings them to places that we haven’t been in so long. We know that they have so many years to look back on, but this is the one where we get to see that there is a problem for Nikki. She’s taken center stage at the Colonnade Room, and Drucilla is in trouble. Sheila is causing issues, Scott has some issues with Lauren, and things are not going well for anyone. It makes us want to take a quick look back at all the things that Sheila Carter did to those people in the day. This episode is from 1990, but that was just breaking the surface of Sheila’s issues around here, her problems, and her desire to take everyone she knows down as best she can. Here we go.
1990
This was when she first came to town, and not one fan had any idea what to expect of her. She came to town as a nurse from Michigan who got a job working at the hospital with Scott. She fell hard for him, even though he was not someone who was in her league or even available to her at the moment. She didn’t just love him from afar and pine for him at night like so many people do, though. She decided that she was going to obsess over him and do anything and everything she could to have him for herself. This caused a lot of problems with some of the people in town, and it really showed us all what a crazy person she was.
1992
The was the year that she left Genoa City. She’d caused so many issues and so many problems with so many people at this point that we get it. We understand it, and we appreciate it. She was not someone we wanted to see more of, and everyone was so happy to see her go. She was presumed dead when she was involved in a fire that had a charred body believed to be hers, but we all know that she was alive and well and she was ready to go when things were working in her favor. She bailed, and she headed to LA. She then terrorized the people of Bold and the Beautiful in LA for almost six years with the same identity.
2005
We didn’t get to see her in Genoa City again for a very long time, but she did come back. She was very happy to come back and make people miserable, and she didn’t waste a second. She was gone for nearly 10 years at this point, and no one knew what happened. She came back to make sure that Lauren was living her worst possible life so that she could make it clear to her she should have been the one who ended up with Scott. There’s so much drama here, and she didn’t have a single problem figuring things out for herself. She made everyone miserable, Lauren’s life was a mess, and there was very little she could do about any of this. She literally tried to convince her that she has to jump off the building where she planned a rooftop dinner to celebrate her new engagement to Michael. Thankfully, he was able to get to her before she could jump.
2010, 2017
Is she back? There are some major dramatic moments going down with her sister and her twins. One of them dies in a dramatic shootout with Lauren, and it seems that her mother is going to check her twin out of the hospital, and she signs it using her real name. It was horrible when Scott made the realization, but little would come of this.
Later in the decade, she came back again to LA, which makes us believe that a return to Genoa City is absolutely imminent. She’s a woman who has proven time and time again that she is willing to bide her time and become very patient. They still don’t know if she is dead or alive in Genoa City, but her return to LA is one thing that makes us realize she has to be.