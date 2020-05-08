Young and the Restless Victor and Nikki Week Comes to an End

Young and the Restless fans are sad it’s Flashback Friday. We aren’t sad it’s flashback Friday per se, but we are sad that it’s the last day of flashbacks for this week. We have very much enjoyed getting to see things work out with Nikki and Victor from the beginning of their relationship with one another, and we want more. It’s the last day of it, though. This theme week is coming to an end, and we want more. For now, though, we will focus on what is to come. It’s the day that Nikki and Victor decide that they will remarry. This is the day of September 5, 2002. They’re in the Colonnade Room, Ashley has a secret, and everything is going to turn into something else.
The End of One Marriage
When Nikki was shot and left for dead, Victor left his wife to marry her. His divorce was not legal at the time he remarried Nikki, which meant that his marriage was shaky in terms of legality at very best. However, that’s all there is to it. We know that there is more, and that this is a situation that is not going to make things better. They decided to go their separate ways, but it would once again be their wedding day. This time, she’d not be in the hospital close to death when they got married.
Their Marriage
This was a very special day for them. They were married again in the exact same place they were married the first time. They were sure that this was a different time for them. So, they’d been married and divorced before, back together and kind of married and kind of not married and who knows what else. They were happy, and that was all that mattered. They knew that this was absolutely the wedding that would work for them, and they worked to make it good. They had a few good weeks with one another, and they did seem to get it all together. Sadly, that did not last. There was too much that Victor brought in terms of baggage into the wedding, and it was all that we could do to ignore it.
The Drama
Shortly after their wedding, they were in a hot mess. Someone was trying to take him down. Nikki was having horrible flashbacks of her time as a child. The business was in jeopardy, and everything was a mess. Victor was in a place where he was losing control over everything in his life, and he actually shared a kiss with his daughter-in-law. Sharon and Nick had been married a long time, but Victor felt perfectly comfortable sharing a kiss with the woman to whom his own son was married. This caused a lot of problems in both marriages, but it was too late at this point. He didn’t marry her right away; but he did pay for her to win in the divorce and to make things right for her since he felt like he caused the problems.
They didn’t wed until 2011, but it was just to be a platonic relationship for a variety of reasons. They ended up annulling that sham of a marriage, but they later fell in love and started a real romance. This was one of the moments in her life that Nikki was the least happy with her husband, and things did not seem good for her. They were obviously not married at this point, of course, but he was the father of her kids and the woman to whom he was married the longest.
2013
The last and final time – so far – that Victor and Nikki wed was in 2013. They were thinking that maybe this was the charm. So far, it’s been working. They got remarried, though they did have some bad moments in between. There’s been a lot of lying, some cheating, some ugly moments, and there’s been so much that they have had to work hard to get through. But, it’s something they feel they can handle in their own way. In a crazy, soap opera way, they are making it work. They are making it seem like there is nothing they can’t accomplish.