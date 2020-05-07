Young and the Restless: Victor and Nikki’s Second Wedding

Young and the Restless fans are so excited about what is going on in today’s throwback of things that happened between Victor and Nikki throughout their relationship. Today is all about what happened in 1998 when they were very attracted to one another but no longer together. It will show us some moments of Katherine making some big issues for Jill, as usual, as she navigates her own relationship with Keith. It will also show that Sharon and Nick, while married, are not in a good place. In fact, they were more than a little bit unhappy in their marriage, and it was not looking good for them. We thought we might take a look back at the many things that happened during this time, and what they all meant to the stars, to the show, and to everyone else.
Victor and His Marriage
The year was 1998, and he and Nikki were unable to deny their attraction to one another. But, the problem was that he was a married man. The year prior, he married Diane Jenkins. She’s an architect, and she had some serous plans for her time with Victor. But, it wouldn’t work. She was a no one in the grand scheme of things, and that meant that there was never a chance for them to ever be happy with one another.
His then-wife had come to town to work for Jack, and the two rekindled their love for one another so much so that they planned to marry. But, you see, Victor didn’t want to see Jack happy, so he planned to steal her from him and make her fall for him. That worked for him, except that he did fall for her. They got married and Diane wanted a real life with Victor. To his dismay, however, she was ready to have a baby and he was not able to have any babies. That was a huge problem for them that caused her to want to go elsewhere to look for happiness.
But, she stayed with him. That is when Victor’s ex-wife shot his other ex-wife, Nikki, and she was on her death bed. He spent more and more time with her, and he felt that he had to grant her dying wish and marry her before she passed. He divorced his wife, Diane, very quickly so that he could marry Nikki. But, wouldn’t you know it, she did not die.
Diane was certain that she would find him coming back to her when his wife didn’t die, but that did not work. She did everything in her power to make sure it did, but that’s where we are now. He and Nikki were spending as much time together as they could, and they could not deny their attraction to one another. They were very happy, and he did not want to divorce her and go back to his other wife.
Nikki’s Shooting
Nikki was married to Joshua Landers at this time. They were also very keen on having a baby, but his ex from many years ago was in town. Her name was Veronica. She was mentally unstable and she wanted her husband back. He thought she’d died years before, but she had not. She came to work disguised as a wonderful maid, but she soon stopped taking her meds. This meant that she was careless and crazy, and they began to notice. One night, when listening to their conversation in bed, she heard them discuss having a baby. She waited until Nikki left the house to help her son, Nick, with a problem. She came in, she killed her ex when he decided not to take her back, and then she shot Nikki four times when she came back home. She left her for dead.
That was when everything turned into a giant mess, and everyone was unhappy with everything that was going on. It was a situation that didn’t work out for her or her husband, but she didn’t have to do much more than just be there so her love would be with her. It worked out for Nikki and Victor despite the fact that so many other things did not work out for them.