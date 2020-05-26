Young and the Restless Villains Week: It’s All About Eva Longoria

Young and the Restless fans love a good theme week, and Villain Week is just the perfect way to go this week. It’s been a fun week already, even if it is the first official day of the week since yesterday was a holiday and most everyone was relaxing, catching up on sleep, or out celebrating the unofficial start of summer. This is a day in which we get to see an old, but very familiar face, on the show. She’s someone who really went on to hit it big when she was done with her world of soap acting, and we love her for everything she’s done from day one. She’s a former beauty queen, a constant villain, and someone we love to watch make waves. Eva Longoria was once a permanent fixture in Genoa City. She was Isabella, who never failed to make everyone relatively miserable when she found something she wanted and worked to get her way. On this new episode, we get to see her deal with Christine and their unfinished business. We also get to see Paul and Michael work hard to solve some mysteries, but it’s Eva Longoria we want to know more about.
She’s From Texas
It seems like the theme of today is amazing stars with Texas roots, doesn’t it? She and Usher, who is on Bold and the Beautiful today, were both born in the late 70s in Texas. Longoria hails from Corpus Christi, where she spent most of her life. She’s Mexican-American and Roman-Catholic, but she did not speak Spanish as a child.
She’s A Hard-Worker
When she graduated from high school, Longoria knew she was going to college. She attended Texas A&M University, where she graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology. During her time as a college student who worked hard to earn good grades and a diploma, she also won the title of Miss Corpus Christi. She also worked hard to find a way to get to LA where she could work in the arts or the theater. She did it. However, she didn’t quite make it right away. She spent four years working in LA as a headhunter prior to being given a chance to work in the entertainment industry.
She Got Small Breaks
She did not earn a big break right away. She was not an actress who was discovered or taken into the industry because someone saw her and loved her. She auditioned regularly, she worked hard, and she did what she had to do to get her life on track. She earned a few small roles here and there, but she didn’t get her ‘big’ break until she was asked to make a quick appearance on the original “90210,” which then led to a quick guest appearance on “General Hospital,” which then led to her two-year major stint in Genoa City as Isabella.
Big Came In 2004
She was a well-known actress when she as a villain on the Young and the Restless from 2001 to 2003, but it wasn’t until 2004 that she became a household name. She was cast as stay-at-home trophy wife Gabrielle Solis on the exceptionally popular primetime show “Desperate Housewives.” She lived alongside a group of gorgeous but secretive housewives on Wisteria Lane, her living as a lavish wife of a hardworking and very wealthy man who didn’t spend nearly enough time with her while she slept with the gardener. She killed her role, and fans fell madly in love with her.
She’s Been Married 3 Times
Her first husband was famous soap actor Tyler Christopher. You know him for being Nikolas Cassadine for so many years on General Hospital. She was marred to him from 2002 to 2004. Then she married famous NBA player Tony Parker, with whom she made headlines because she was a bit older than the young star. He ultimately cheated on her and made things bad for them in the press, and their marriage only lasted until 2011, which was four years after they exchanged their vows. Her current husband is Jose Antonio Baston, who she married in 2016. He is the president of the largest media company in the Latin Americas, and he did not know who she was. They got engaged in 2015, got married six months later in 2016, and welcomed their first child in 2018. This is her first child, and he is a boy.