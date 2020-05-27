Young and the Restless Villains Week: Kevin’s Grand Entrance

Young and the Restless fans are big on this week’s theme week. But, of course, who wouldn’t be? Villains are what Genoa City is made of, so it only makes sense that we would all be that excited to see how this takes place. We love a good villain, and we want to be sure that there is more for us to take into account as we go further and further into the world of villainous behavior. We love it, we want more of it, and it’s all for us. We’ve already seen some villains, including the famous Eva Longoria’s Isabella, and we’ve been impressed with how far back this show goes with the bad guys. We are also so impressed that there are people who are so lovable and happy on the show now when they were nothing but horrible people in the past. We love that, and we want to see more of that. So, today, we get to see that Kevin is here making a mess of everyone’s lives, and that he is here with a plot that cannot work out. Nikki and Sharon are not happy at the Newman Ranch as they fight over the spotlight, which is just classic. This is a show from all the way back in October of 2003, and we are here for it. We are also here to learn a bit more about Kevin and his start on the show. He wasn’t always who he is now.
Kevin’s Arrival
This is a man who made his first appearance back in 2003, but not in October. He came a few months prior, back in mid-July. He was first shown as a very, very bad guy, and he played his part alongside Lily. She was a teenager at the time, and she was on the internet. It was not uncommon in those days, though the internet in the early 2000s was vastly different than it is right now. She met a man on the internet. He said one thing, she thought he was being honest, but he was not. He was nothing but a predator looking to find young people and take advantage of them, and he found an unwilling participant in Lily Winters. She met him in a chat room, and they sparked a ‘friendship’ based on lies.
The problem was that they met in real life, and she knew he was older than she was. He managed to get her to want to skip school and want to hang out with him so that they could go out and have fun together. They were not a good pair, and he was clearly a predator who needed to be locked up. The only person who knew about them was Colleen, but she did not approve. Kevin then tried to kill her.
He Was Wrongfully Imprisoned
He did try to kill Colleen and even set fire to a restaurant, but those crimes went unsolved. It was a bit later when another crime was committed that he was accused of being guilty despite actually being innocent. He was sent to prison despite the fact that his mother, Gloria, made it clear she would stand up for him and not allow that to happen. His prison experience was a bad one. Those in this cell and block knew he was a child predator who had committed statutory rape, and they beat him up. They don’t like child molesters in prison.
The Change
We aren’t even sure when the change happened, but he came out of jail and he was not a child predator anymore. It’s hard for us to remember this time, because we don’t stand for that at all. We realize this is fiction and that this is just entertainment, but people who prey on kids are hard for us to find a liking for when the ‘turn’ good in the long run. However, Kevin worked that out. He somehow grew up and stopped messing with kids, he found his way, and he did what he had to do to make his life seem like it was a better one. He’s been working on himself ever since, thank goodness.