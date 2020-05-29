Young and the Restless Villains Week: Lauren and More

Young and the Restless fans love a good Villain week, which is what we are seeing this week. We have, so far, gotten to see a great deal of what’s been going on over the years in Genoa City, and it’s been pleasant. We love seeing what makes people tick, how they started out versus where they are now, and what’s up in their lives. We love that they are all so different, but we also know that they have to do what they have to do to make it work. These villains might not always be villains, but they might not be so bad when they are being bad, either. They might do what they have to do to get themselves into or out of a situation, but they aren’t always bad. Today, though, it’s bad. Today, we are going all the way back to 2010 when Lauren Filmore and her husband, Michael, and the horrible woman who was posing as Lauren. She created some big life problems for her, and that’s something we want to look into right now.
It All Goes Back to Sheila
Doesn’t everything around here, though? This imposter happens to be Sheila’s long-lost sister, and she’s making some big moves around here. So, we thought we might go back in time and figure out where this all went wrong. Why does Sheila’s family hate her so much? Well, there is a lot to this that we don’t even begin to understand, but here we go. It all began with Dr. Scott. He was working with a nurse by the name of Sheila Carter when he and Lauren decided to get married. Sheila was crazy about him, and she was not at all happy when he made the decision to marry Lauren, and that’s where it all started.
She drugs him, sleeps with him, and then gets pregnant. However, Lauren was also pregnant and did not know. When Scott decided to go be with Sheila so that he could raise his child – he claimed he did this only because of the child – Lauren found out she was also expecting his child. But, Sheila miscarried, bought a dead baby on the black market, traded it with Lauren’s live baby, and pretended she actually gave birth. It all goes back so far.
The LA Changes
There was a time when the truth finally came out, and Sheila took off. She knew that her baby didn’t die, and it was because her mother, Molly told her about it. But, that didn’t make Sheila very happy. She took them both and wanted to kill them, but they lived and thought Sheila died in a fire. It was good for Lauren until she found out that Sheila did not die, but that she was in LA. Not only was she in LA, she was engaged to be married to a man who was once married to Lauren’s friend, Stephanie. Forrester.
Lauren and Bold and the Beautiful
That’s when things got weird. When Lauren went to find Sheila, she crossed over to the other soap. She was herself, but she was in LA with her friend, Stephanie Forrester. She was engaged to Eric Forrester, but Lauren did all she could to make sure they all knew that Sheila was crazy. She finally convinced them all that she was crazy when Sheila tried to kill them all. That’s when they all banned together and tried to get her committed, and that’s when Lauren decided that she, too, would engage in a romance with Eric. This did not make Stephanie very happy, of course. Lauren was her friend. Eric her ex, and that didn’t sit well with her. We even have to side with Stephanie on this one, to be honest. Exes are off limits like that, especially when you know your friend still has feelings for her ex. Fortunately, it was brief and over almost as quickly as it began. She went back to Genoa City to live her life, to be with her men, and to try and get over all that is Sheila. Not, as we can see now, that this happened or worked for her.