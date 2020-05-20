Young and the Restless Winters Family Week: When We Met Devon

Young and the Restless fans are thoroughly enjoying this week of Winters flashbacks. This is so good for us because we all love and adore them, and we cannot believe our luck at getting to spend a week with this family we miss so much. The devastating loss of Neil Winters was so much for fans to handle, but there’s so much we love to see with him this week. Today, we get to see the entire family come to rescue Devon when things in his own life are not going his way. It’s a show that originally aired in 2005. Kevin is a man who happened to be in the process of becoming a new man at the time, so we will get to see that, too. Nikki is a woman who has to share something with Bobby Marsino, and that is probably not something that will go over very well, but we will get to see these moments today like they are not 15 years old. That in mind, let’s take a moment to appreciate all that is Devon today.
His Humble Beginnings
When we first met the lovely Devon Hamilton back in 2004, he was a delinquent. He was in and out of group homes trying to make his life a good one, and he was not doing a good job of it. He was homeless. He was a teen, and he was finally adopted by someone who wanted to give him a good life and something to look forward to. That was Drucilla Winters and her husband Neil. They met him and wanted to give him a much better life, but his life didn’t get better right away. Within the first three years of living with them, he’d become deaf and in need of implants to hear, his new mother was thought dead, and he was accused of murdering someone.
His Real Father
It would be six entire years before he took a job with Tucker McCall at the label. He was a photographer’s assistant while he was working on becoming a musician. He knew what he wanted, and he knew how to get it, but he had to sit down and really focus on that to get it to work for him. It didn’t work out well for him when he was fired, and things just went downhill for Devon from that point forward. Thankfully, he formed a friendship with Tucker’s mother, his estranged mother, Katherine Chancellor and she formed her own label and allowed Devon to work for her. That’s when she was injured and in a coma, and things were revealed quickly. Tucker was Devon’s real dad, which meant that Katherine Chancellor was his real grandmother. It was a turning point for Devon.
Katherine’s Death
Three years after finding out that she is his grandmother and rejecting his family because he was given another chance at getting to know his other family, he was shocked when she died. Everyone was shocked when she died, to be honest, but he was especially shocked because this was a big deal for everyone. It meant that he inherited her billion-dollar estate. This was a big deal for him, obviously, and he wasn’t sure what to do with it. He was now capable of doing anything he wanted to do, and he had to find a way to do this without changing his life entirely. He was now the most eligible bachelor in Genoa City thanks to his large bank account, and that often comes with some problems.
His Biggest Problem
We all know that his biggest problem in life was not the time that he was given all this money or even the many things he had to do after that. The biggest problem in his life was his relationship with Hilary. She was bad for him for so many years, and she caused him some of the biggest heartbreaks and problems he’d ever had. She continues to do so even in her death, which is such a problem for everyone, but it’s a big problem for him. That woman is his undoing, and he knows this about her in every manner of speaking.