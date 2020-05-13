Life has been a wild ride for Yung Joc since releasing his hit single “It’s Goin’ Down” in 2006. Although he initially found success as a rapper, his career was already on the decline by the end of 2007. In 2014, he returned to the spotlight as a cast member on the reality TV series, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Since then, Joc has been a fixture in the reality TV world. Thanks to his TV fame, Joc has been able to open up new doors for himself, and he has continue to make the most of every platform he’s been given. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Yung Joc.
1. He’s A Ride Share Driver
At the beginning of 2020, Joc became the subject of jokes across the Internet when it was reported that he was driving for a ride share company. People began questioning his finances and assumed that he was broke. Joc explained the situation and said that he simply enjoyed driving as a way to meet and interact with new people. He also wanted to set an example for younger generations to show them there’s nothing wrong with earning an honest living.
2. He Wrote A Jingle For Revlon
Long before he became known to the world as Yung Joc, he was still involved in music. When he was a teenager, he got the opportunity to write a jingle for Revlon thanks to a connection his father had with the company.
3. He Was Once On The Forbes’ List
If you’re under a certain age, it may be impossible to imagine a time where Yung Joc was best-known for his music. However, that was exactly the case in the mid 2000s. He was so successful in 2006, that he made Forbes List as one of the richest rappers of the year.
4. His Family Encouraged Him To Do Love & Hip Hop
When Yung Joc was offered the opportunity to join the case of Love & Hip Hop, he wasn’t sure what to do at first. However, a conversation with his family is what ultimately changed his mind. Joc told Vibe Magazine, “My dad was like look at it like this: they can only edit what you give ‘em…He said it could be an eye opener for you in regards to what you want to do in your future. So I talked to pops about it, my moms about, my siblings, prayed on it and now I’m on the phone with you talking about it.”
5. He’s An Entrepreneur
Yung Joc isn’t just an entertainer, he’s also a businessman. He is always looking for business opportunities to help grow his brand. He is the the founder and president of an Atlanta based record label called Swagg Team Entertainment.
6. He’s An Aspiring Actor
For Yung Joc, reality TV is somewhat of a means to an end. He is an aspiring actor and his main goal is to eventually earn roles in movies and scripted TV shows. He says that acting has been a passion of his since high school, and he once acted in several plays in the Atlanta area.
7. He’s Real Into Cars
On top of his love for music and acting, Joc is also very interested in cars. He was given the nickname Flatman because he was one of the first people in the Alanta area to use flat paint on his cars. Joc says, “I had a flat white and blue camaro and I had a flat red corvette.” For a while, he even got into the car painting business with a friend.
8. He Made Over $7 On “It’s Goin’ Down”
“It’s Goin’ Down” wasn’t just a success in terms of popularity, it was also very successful in lining Joc’s pockets. In 2015, Joc revealed that he made between $7-8 million on that song alone. In fact, he still makes recurring revenue on the song today.
9. He Was A Soulja Boy Fan
Soulja Boy was one of the biggest rap artists in the industry during the 2010s. His catchy choruses and unique style have become a part of hip-hop history. During an interview back in 2010, Joc revealed that he was impressed by Soulja Boy’s ability to stand out and be successful.
10. He’s Passionate About Breast Cancer Awareness
We’ve all heard the phrase ‘health is wealth,’ and that statement couldn’t be any truer. Yung Joc lost his favorite aunt to breast cancer several years ago. As a result, he has a special place in his heart for any causes related to breast cancer.