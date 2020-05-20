Yvette Monreal is relatively knew to the acting world, but she already blazing a very impressive trail. The young actress is best-known for her role in the TV series, Faking It, and her role in the film, Rambo: Last Blood. However, she’s on the verge of becoming even more widely known for her main role in the new series, Stargirl. In the series, Yvette plays Yolanda Montez who is also a superhero named Wildcat. The role has given Yvette the chance to introduce her skills to a wider audience, Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Yvette Monreal.
1. She Had A Strict Upbringing
Yvette was raised in a traditional household where there were plenty of rules. During a press conference for Rambo: Last Blood, she said: “I was raised with a very traditional Mexican mom so I can relate to Gabrielle a lot. The family is very strict and my family, my upbringing growing up was very strict. I wasn’t allowed to date. I wasn’t allowed to go out past five o’clock.” She adds, “I think I had to go straight home so my upbringing was very strict.”
2. She Studied Special Effects
After graduating from high school, Yvette enrolled at Santa Monica College where she studied special effects. After completing her program, she went on to study acting at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre in Los Angeles. She still continues to take acting classes.
3. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Yvette may not look like the type of girl who likes to spend time outside, but that’s exactly why you should never judge a book by its cover. Yvette loves to explore nature and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. She even spent her Cinco de Mayo exploring hiking trails in her area.
4. Her Sister Helped Her Gain Confidence
Although Yvette always loved to entertain people, but she was also a very shy child. However, she says that her sister, who was very outspoken, helped her come out of her shell and gain confidence in all of her abilities.
5. Her Mother Helped Her Taking Acting Seriously
When Yvette got to high school, she was focused more on people popular than working on her acting skills. However, her mother said something to her that totally changed her perspective: “If you can’t do it in front of your high school peers, you’re not going to be able to do it in front of the world”. Her mother’s words allowed her to get serious about acting without worrying about what other people think.
6. She Likes To Read
Reading is a big part of Yvette’s life. For personal enjoyment, she enjoys reading self help books. However, as an actress she also enjoys reading plays because they help her sharpen her skills and “constantly oil the machine”.
7. She’d Never Heard Of The Rambo Franchise Until Her Audition
In an interview with El-Observador, Yvette confessed that she had never heard of the Rambo franchise before her audition. In order to prepare for the role, she went back and watched all of the films. Yvette Monreal is only 27-years-old, which means she wasn’t even thought of when the first Rambo film was released, so cut her some slack.
8. Sylvester Stallone Gave Her Great Advice
Getting the chance to work with Sylvester Stallone has been one of the highlights of Yvette’s career, and it also came with a golden nugget of advice. Stallone told her, “if you’re going to put yourself on film you’d better give it 110 percent, cause that is going to be there forever”. She says that he really helped her get through the long days by getting her hyped up and encouraging her to stay focused.
9. She’s From California
Luckily for Yvette, she didn’t have to relocate to Los Angeles in order to get her start in the entertainment business. She was born and raised in the area. Yvette grew up spending lots of time by the beach which os something she still enjoys to this day.
10. She Likes To Do Her Own Stunts
As you can already guess, a movie like Rambo: Last Blood was full of lots of action. Unfortunately, though, the one stunt Yvette did get to perform wasn’t included in the final cut of the film. However, she says she loves getting the chance to do her own stunts.