Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yvette Monreal

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yvette Monreal

5 mins ago

Yvette Monreal is relatively knew to the acting world, but she already blazing a very impressive trail. The young actress is best-known for her role in the TV series, Faking It, and her role in the film, Rambo: Last Blood. However, she’s on the verge of becoming even more widely known for her main role in the new series, Stargirl. In the series, Yvette plays Yolanda Montez who is also a superhero named  Wildcat. The role has given Yvette the chance to introduce her skills to a wider audience,  Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Yvette Monreal.

1. She Had A Strict Upbringing

Yvette was raised in a traditional household where there were plenty of rules. During a press conference for Rambo: Last Blood, she said: “I was raised with a very traditional Mexican mom so I can relate to Gabrielle a lot. The family is very strict and my family, my upbringing growing up was very strict. I wasn’t allowed to date. I wasn’t allowed to go out past five o’clock.” She adds,  “I think I had to go straight home so my upbringing was very strict.”

2. She Studied Special Effects

After graduating from high school, Yvette enrolled at Santa Monica College where she studied special effects. After completing her program, she went on to study acting at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre in Los Angeles. She still continues to take acting classes.

3. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors

Yvette may not look like the type of girl who likes to spend time outside, but that’s exactly why you should never judge a book by its cover. Yvette loves to explore nature and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. She even spent her Cinco de Mayo exploring hiking trails in her area.

4. Her Sister Helped Her Gain Confidence

Although Yvette always loved to entertain people, but she was also a very shy child. However, she says that her sister, who was very outspoken, helped her come out of her shell and gain confidence in all of her abilities.

5. Her Mother Helped Her Taking Acting Seriously

When Yvette got to high school, she was focused more on people popular than working on her acting skills. However, her mother said something to her that totally changed her perspective: “If you can’t do it in front of your high school peers, you’re not going to be able to do it in front of the world”. Her mother’s words allowed her to get serious about acting without worrying about what other people think.

6. She Likes To Read

Reading is a big part of Yvette’s life. For personal enjoyment, she enjoys reading self help books. However, as an actress she also enjoys reading plays because they help her sharpen her skills and “constantly oil the machine”.

7. She’d Never Heard Of The Rambo Franchise Until Her Audition

In an interview with El-Observador, Yvette confessed that she had never heard of the Rambo franchise before her audition. In order to prepare for the role, she went back and watched all of the films. Yvette Monreal is only 27-years-old, which means she wasn’t even thought of when the first Rambo film was released, so cut her some slack.

8. Sylvester Stallone Gave Her Great Advice

Getting the chance to work with Sylvester Stallone has been one of the highlights of Yvette’s career, and it also came with a golden nugget of advice. Stallone told her, “if you’re going to put yourself on film you’d better give it 110 percent, cause that is going to be there forever”. She says that he really helped her get through the long days by getting her hyped up and encouraging her to stay focused.

9. She’s From California

Luckily for Yvette, she didn’t have to relocate to Los Angeles in order to get her start in the entertainment business. She was born and raised in the area. Yvette grew up spending lots of time by the beach which os something she still enjoys to this day.

10. She Likes To Do Her Own Stunts

As you can already guess, a movie like Rambo: Last Blood was full of lots of action. Unfortunately, though, the one stunt Yvette did get to perform wasn’t included in the final cut of the film. However, she says she loves getting the chance to do her own stunts.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Marvel Cast Shows Their Funny Side
Whatever Happened to Khrystyne Haje?
Check Out All The Robocop Cartoon Intros in One Smooth Horror Video
A Look at NBC’s Peacock Programming for Its Launch
Michael Mann Wants to Make a Heat Prequel Movie
Harry Potter Featurette Goes Behind-The-Scenes of Bringing Quidditch To Life
A Scarface Reboot is Looking Possible Again
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on the Amazon Prime in May 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yvette Monreal
Man Turns Roomba Into a R2 Series Astromech Droid
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tyler Hubbard
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juno Temple
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Assassin’s Creed: What Will Be The Next Game’s Time Period?
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations