10 years ago Zac Clark probably never could have imagined that he would be looking for love on a reality TV show, but life has a funny way of working things out. Now, as a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette, Zac is hoping to leave the show with the love of his life. So far, things are looking food for him, too. Not only does Tayshia Adams seem to really be into him, but the viewers at home are falling in love with him as well. Zac’s lust for life and overall authenticity have made him a breath of fresh air for the show. Of course, we’ll all have to keep watching to see how things turn out, but Zac’s journey might just have the happy ending he’s hoping for. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zac Clark.
1. He Was A College Athlete
Zac knows a thing or two about intense competitions. During his years at York College, he was a member of the baseball team before graduating in 2006 with a degree in sports management. He planned on having a career in sports, but once again, life had other plans. Hopefully he’ll be able to tap into some of that competitive energy on the show.
2. He Loves Sneakers
There are lots of people who believe that no outfit is ever complete without the perfect pair of shoes, and Zac Clark is one of those people. In his case, however, those shoes are almost always sneakers. According to his official ABC bio, Zac is a proud sneakerhead.
3. He’s A Very Active Person
Zac’s days as a competitive athlete may be over, but that doesn’t mean he’s turned into a couch potato. He loves to stay active and exercise is a huge part of his regular routine. He loves distance running and has participated in the New York City Marathon six times.
4. His Dream Is To Visit Italy
If you could visit any country in the world, which one would it be? For Zac, the answer to that question is simple: Italy. He hopes to one day travel to the beautiful country and eat as much authentic Italian food as he possibly can. He also has a love for desserts so there will be plenty of new things for him to try.
5. He Enjoys Living Life To The Fullest
One of the initial things that attracted Tayshia to Zac is his undeniable passion for life. He lives every day to the fullest and tries to maintain a positive outlook at all times. As a result, he isn’t afraid to try new things and he loves to have a good time – this could definitely make his relationship with Tayshia exciting.
6. He’s Been Married Before
Many people who decide to do shows like The Bachelorette do so because they’ve haven’t been able to find someone to settle down with. That isn’t exactly the case for Zac, though. He has actually been married once before but the relationship ended in divorce after his ex chose to end the marriage.
7. He Developed A Drug And Alcohol Addiction When He Was A Teenager
Zac struggled with addiction for many years and his story of triumph has resonated with Tayshia and viewers. According to Zac, the issues began when he started drinking at just 15-years-old. Over the years things began to escalate and he was eventually smoking crack and doing heroine. He has since gotten clean and sober and is the co-founder of a recovery center.
8. He’s Family Oriented
Zac has a long list of qualities that make him a good candidate for Tayshia, and here’s yet another one: he’s family oriented. He has a very close relationship with his family and loves spending time with them whenever he can. He is especially proud of being an uncle.
9. He Loves Philly Sports
Zac was born and raised in Haddonfield, New Jersey which is only a few miles outside of Philadelphia. Since south Jersey doesn’t have any major sports teams, Zac grew up being a fan of Philly sports and remains one today although he currently lives in New York.
10. He’s Been Arrested
When people are dealing with addiction, there’s a good chance they will end up in one of two scenarios if they aren’t able to get clean: dead or in jail. For Zac, that place was jail. Shortly after he got married, he was arrested for possession of cocaine and driving under the influence. This incident was one of the main catalysts that made him want to turn his life around.