In order to find success as an actor, you have to be willing to be patient and hope that all of your hard work will eventually lead to a big opportunity. That’s exactly what Zach Ball has done and now his time has come. After more than a decade of landing minor roles in TV shows, he has been cast with a main role in the new Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The series follows the first group of people to grow up during the zombie apocalypse. This role has given Zach a chance to share his talents with a wide audience and it will hopefully be the first of many more major roles. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Zach Ball.
1. He Is A North Carolina Native
Zach was born in Asheville, NC but raised in Marshall where he grew up on a farm. He is very proud of his southern roots and they have played a huge role in the man he has become. It’s unclear where he lives today although his LinkedIn profile suggests that he’s still in the Asheville area.
2. He Is A Filmmaker
So far in his career, being an actor is what has gotten Zach the most attention, but he can do so much more. He is also a talented filmmaker who likes to be hands on at every stage in the production process from casting to writing and directing. According to his IMDB page, he wrote, directed, produced, and acted in a short film called Blood is My Name.
3. He Is Not Really Into Social Media
Social media can be an extremely helpful tool, especially for entertainers. However, it doesn’t look like Zach has put much time into building a strong online presence. Although he has a Facebook page, he doesn’t appear to have accounts on Instagram or Twitter.
4. He Was Also In The Walking Dead
If you’re a huge fan of The Walking Dead, you may be wondering why Zach Ball’s face looks so familiar. That’s because he was already a part of the franchise before he got the role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. He appeared in several episodes of The Walking Dead between 2016 and 2018 although his appearances were very small and his character was never even given a name.
5. He Is Signed To A Talent Agency
Working with a talent agency can be a great way for actors to set themselves up for success. While it’s possible to do things on your own, an agent can help you get access to high-quality opportunities. Zach has been signed to Gage Models and Talent Agency since 2015.
6. He Worked At An Amusement Park During College
Every actor seems to have a story about an odd job they worked before their career took off, and Zach Ball is no exception. During his days as a college student, he worked at a local amusement park called Tweetsie Railroad where he played a cowboy. While it certainly wasn’t a glamorous job, it did allow him to get in some acting practice.
7. He Has A YouTube Channel
Despite not being active on Instagram or Twitter, Zach does have a YouTube channel which he started in 2011. He posts a wide variety of content on the channel including footage from trips and other adventures. His channel currently has just 119 subscribers, however, it does have more than 6,000 total views.
8. He Used To Be A Gym Teacher
Zach’s path to becoming a full-time actor has been a rather interesting one. After graduating from Appalachian State University with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education, Zach went on to become a high school health and physical education teacher. His LinkedIn profile lists that he still holds this job.
9. He Loves Nature
He may have spent a lot of time in the entertainment industry, but Zach hasn’t gotten caught up in the Hollywood hype. Zach still appreciates the simple things and they seem to be what brings him the most joy. As a true country boy, Zach really enjoys spending time outdoors enjoying nature. Some of his favorite things include hunting and fishing.
10. He Teaches Fitness Classes
On top of teaching high school students, Zach also likes to share his love for fitness with a wider audience. He teaches virtual fitness classes through his YouTube channel where he shows his viewers how to do all sorts of different exercises. All of the workouts he does can be easily done at home with little to no equipment.